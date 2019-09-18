Aug. 16

• Rachel Legenia Asher, 20, London, secretary to Gregory Dylan Proffitt, 28, London, supervisor

Aug. 29

• Crystal Bell Estep, 42, Keavy, customer service to Richard Keith Laudermilk, 47, Corbin, sales associate

Aug. 30

• Treva Joseph Stuber, 24, London, R.N. to Joseph Tyler Christian, 26, London, Fed-X

Sept. 6

• Santolina Ellen Trett, 33, London, disabled to Marcus Daniel Shinevarre, 29, London, disabled

Sept. 16

• Amanda Nicole Blanton, 28, Corbin, unemployed to Patrick Wayne Powell, 28, Southport, North Carolina, pest control

