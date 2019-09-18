Aug. 16
• Rachel Legenia Asher, 20, London, secretary to Gregory Dylan Proffitt, 28, London, supervisor
Aug. 29
• Crystal Bell Estep, 42, Keavy, customer service to Richard Keith Laudermilk, 47, Corbin, sales associate
Aug. 30
• Treva Joseph Stuber, 24, London, R.N. to Joseph Tyler Christian, 26, London, Fed-X
Sept. 6
• Santolina Ellen Trett, 33, London, disabled to Marcus Daniel Shinevarre, 29, London, disabled
Sept. 16
• Amanda Nicole Blanton, 28, Corbin, unemployed to Patrick Wayne Powell, 28, Southport, North Carolina, pest control
