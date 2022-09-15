Aug. 11
• Kayla Hope Faris, 27, London, truck driver to Stephanie Ann Case, 32, London, R.N.
Aug. 12
• Kayla Nicole Reynolds, 26, East Bernstadt, speech therapist to Christopher James Pruitt, 39, East Bernstadt, Kentucky State Trooper
Aug. 15
• Allison Paige Eaton, 18, Corbin, cashier to Cayden Greene-Lee Asher, 18, Corbin, cook
• Whitney Danielle Wilt, 26 London, sonographer to Billy Marcus Fisher Davis, 22, London, lineman
• Leanne Kathleen Young, 29, Corbin, sales to Kyle Dean McCarty, 33, Corbin, pipe fitter
• Brooklyn Virginia Grimes, 22, London, factory worker to Zebulin Jeremy Collett, 28, London, unemployed
• Faith Leeann Smith, 21, Lily, transaction processing associate to Reid Vasco Jones, 24, London, saw operator
Aug. 16
• Lisa Ann Crihfield, 53, Wise, VA, retired to Marcus Douglas Washington, 45, Myrtle Beach, SC, public relations consultant
• Margaret Louisa Rae, 27, Desboro, OH, truck driver to Justin Levi Frederick, 34, Dundee, MI, truck driver
• Hannah Rachelle Campbell, 18, London, sales associate to Taylor Rollie Wayne Day, 22, Corbin, salesman
• Taylor Nicole Hampton, 21, Barbourville, unemployed to Zackery David Horvath, 20, Corbin, unemployed
• Tristan Blake Gibbs, 22, Corbin, waitress to Joshua Daniel Hash, 22, Corbin, director
Aug. 18
• Morgan Kyndal McNew, 22, Keavy, teacher to Tyler Wayne Smith, 21, Corbin, cook
• Katelyn McKenzie Sharp, 27, East Bernstadt, family support specialist to Justin Keith Proffitt, 29, London, highway technician
Aug. 19
• Katelyn Rose Smith, 23, London, student to Austin Earl Paul, 25, London, teacher
• Brooke Nicole Gaines, 32, London, supervisor to Robert Joshua Maxey, 41, London, self employed
Aug. 22
• Kendalain Madison Ross, 25, Gray, KY, CNA to Matthew Joseph Abrams, 30, Gray, KY, city worker
• Heather Anna Satterfield, 21, Corbin, unemployed to Mark Anthony Mock, 19, Corbin, cook
Aug. 23
• Loretta Goodpaster, 64, London, unemployed to Vernon Ray Goodpaster, 65, London, retired
• Mary Elizabeth Strange, 31, London, quality analysis to Rowland Clell Evans Jr., 41, London, Fed-Ex
Aug. 24
• Alicia Dawn Wilson, 40, London, unemployed to Brian Lee Killan, 42, London, mechanic
Aug. 25
• Madison Brianna Jackson, 21, Corbin, head cashier to Darrell Williams, 22, London, mechanic
• Ali Marie Rass, 35, Kaukauna, WI, clinician to Kevin Edward Bishop, 36, Kaukauna, WI, mill wright
Aug. 26
• Breanna Jo Mullins, 30, East Bernstadt, stay-at-home mom to Anthony Chase Adams, 32, East Bernstadt, electrical engineer
