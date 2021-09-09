Aug. 9
• Hayley Elizabeth Estep, 18, Corbin, unemployed to Ethan William Helton, 20, London, Auto Zone
• Miranda Desarae Fryer, 29, London, factory worker to Austin Alan Proffitt, 26, London, factory worker
• Jessica Marie Turner, 40, London, collector to Robert Dwayne Stevens, 37, Hyden, manager
Aug. 11
• Misty Rayann Carol Bingham, 22, Corbin entertainer to Christopher Lee Miles, 25, Corbin, order filler
• Alicia Rose Carpenter, 24, McKee, unemployed to Edgar Alejandro Briseno Meza, 32, McKee, grill cook
Aug. 12
• Clara Marie Doan, 23, London, unemployed to James Daniel Helton, 38, East Bernstadt, unemployed
Aug. 13
• Amber Shae Blanton, 20, London, CSR to Dennis J. Smith Jr., 21, London, order filler
• Kimberly Marie Yaden, 22, London, unemployed to James Justin Lee Triplett, 28, London, detailer/body shop
• Kayla Marie Hoskins, 33, Bear Branch, receptionist to Roger Wayne Minton, 49, London, equipment operator
• Angelica Dawn Stewart, 38, Corbin, unemployed to William Bradley McFadden, 30, Corbin, unemployed
Aug. 16
• Tosha Lynette Steele, 29, London, unemployed to Austin Tyler Lucas, 25, London, unemployed
• April Amanda Rose Fincher, 36, London, unemployed to Kenneth Brian Napier, 36, London, sales rep
Aug. 17
• Emily Brooklyn Abner, 30, London, accountant to Brice Stuart Jewett, 29, London, construction project manager
• Wanda Joyce Sparks Rose, 76, Paint Lick, retired to Allen Wayne Day, 75, Paint Lick, retired farmer
Aug. 19
• Megan Rachelle Gross, 24, London, unemployed to William Christopher Mink, London, unemployed
• Emily Alizabeth Blakley, 22, London, CNA to Travis Zachary Smith, 24, London, CNA
• Jessica Elizabeth Phillips, 24, London, teacher to Sean Alexander Edwards, 24, London, banker
Aug. 20
• Lena Sue Ward, 59, London, retired to Renus Vernon Delph, 54, London, factory worker
• Rebecca Michelle Proffitt, 38, London, training manager to Robert Lee Chaffin, 44, London, IT engineer
• Samantha Renee Robinson, 31, London, unemployed to Brian Keith Hensley II, 31, London, field technician
Aug. 23
• Courtney Louise Emond, 29, London, self employed hair dresser to Aaron Clark Miller, 29, London, banker
Aug. 24
• Emmalyne Nicole Roark, 23, London, housewife to Jonathan Ray Dwayne Bowling, 25, London, security guard
Aug. 25
• Dawnita Brookette Hernandez, 30, London, CSR to German Efrain Aguilar Rivera, 37, London, cook
Aug. 26
• Melody Ann Creekmore, 29, London, management analyst to Chad Edward Terry, 29, London, data entry operator
• Katherine Ann Arrigo, 28, East Bernstadt, service clerk to Timothy William McQueen Jr., 26, East Bernstadt, supervisor
• Kelsie Reagan Couch, 23, London, Human Resources to Andrew Christopher Owens, 28, London, supervisor
• Macy Elizabeth Silbert, 22, London, R.N. to Logan Tate Sasser, 23, East Bernstadt, extension agent
Aug. 27
• Amanda Ruth St. John, 24, Keavy, CSR to Christopher Ray Newberry, 41, Lily, custodian
Aug. 30
• Carrie Elizabeth Gregory, 28, London, customer service to Roy Wayne Dugger, 36, London, cook
• Jacqueline K. Miracle, 22, London, unemployed to Jose F. Navarro Juarez, 24, London, unemployed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.