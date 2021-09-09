Sentinel logo

Aug. 9

• Hayley Elizabeth Estep, 18, Corbin, unemployed to Ethan William Helton, 20, London, Auto Zone

• Miranda Desarae Fryer, 29, London, factory worker to Austin Alan Proffitt, 26, London, factory worker

• Jessica Marie Turner, 40, London, collector to Robert Dwayne Stevens, 37, Hyden, manager

Aug. 11

• Misty Rayann Carol Bingham, 22, Corbin entertainer to Christopher Lee Miles, 25, Corbin, order filler

• Alicia Rose Carpenter, 24, McKee, unemployed to Edgar Alejandro Briseno Meza, 32, McKee, grill cook

Aug. 12

• Clara Marie Doan, 23, London, unemployed to James Daniel Helton, 38, East Bernstadt, unemployed

Aug. 13

• Amber Shae Blanton, 20, London, CSR to Dennis J. Smith Jr., 21, London, order filler

• Kimberly Marie Yaden, 22, London, unemployed to James Justin Lee Triplett, 28, London, detailer/body shop

• Kayla Marie Hoskins, 33, Bear Branch, receptionist to Roger Wayne Minton, 49, London, equipment operator

• Angelica Dawn Stewart, 38, Corbin, unemployed to William Bradley McFadden, 30, Corbin, unemployed

Aug. 16

• Tosha Lynette Steele, 29, London, unemployed to Austin Tyler Lucas, 25, London, unemployed

• April Amanda Rose Fincher, 36, London, unemployed to Kenneth Brian Napier, 36, London, sales rep

Aug. 17

• Emily Brooklyn Abner, 30, London, accountant to Brice Stuart Jewett, 29, London, construction project manager

• Wanda Joyce Sparks Rose, 76, Paint Lick, retired to Allen Wayne Day, 75, Paint Lick, retired farmer

Aug. 19

Megan Rachelle Gross, 24, London, unemployed to William Christopher Mink, London, unemployed

• Emily Alizabeth Blakley, 22, London, CNA to Travis Zachary Smith, 24, London, CNA

• Jessica Elizabeth Phillips, 24, London, teacher to Sean Alexander Edwards, 24, London, banker

Aug. 20

• Lena Sue Ward, 59, London, retired to Renus Vernon Delph, 54, London, factory worker

• Rebecca Michelle Proffitt, 38, London, training manager to Robert Lee Chaffin, 44, London, IT engineer

• Samantha Renee Robinson, 31, London, unemployed to Brian Keith Hensley II, 31, London, field technician

Aug. 23

• Courtney Louise Emond, 29, London, self employed hair dresser to Aaron Clark Miller, 29, London, banker

Aug. 24

• Emmalyne Nicole Roark, 23, London, housewife to Jonathan Ray Dwayne Bowling, 25, London, security guard

Aug. 25

• Dawnita Brookette Hernandez, 30, London, CSR to German Efrain Aguilar Rivera, 37, London, cook

Aug. 26

• Melody Ann Creekmore, 29, London, management analyst to Chad Edward Terry, 29, London, data entry operator

• Katherine Ann Arrigo, 28, East Bernstadt, service clerk to Timothy William McQueen Jr., 26, East Bernstadt, supervisor

• Kelsie Reagan Couch, 23, London, Human Resources to Andrew Christopher Owens, 28, London, supervisor

• Macy Elizabeth Silbert, 22, London, R.N. to Logan Tate Sasser, 23, East Bernstadt, extension agent

Aug. 27

• Amanda Ruth St. John, 24, Keavy, CSR to Christopher Ray Newberry, 41, Lily, custodian

Aug. 30

• Carrie Elizabeth Gregory, 28, London, customer service to Roy Wayne Dugger, 36, London, cook

• Jacqueline K. Miracle, 22, London, unemployed to Jose F. Navarro Juarez, 24, London, unemployed

