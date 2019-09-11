Aug. 16

• Nikki Kiyokai Wilson, 33, Corbin, CSR to Larry Glenn Humphrey, 37, Corbin, self employed

• Leatrice Ann Humphrey, 29, Hazard, cashier to Justin Dean Sparkman, 33, Hazard, unemployed

Aug. 24

• Kelly Jo Holdiness, 37, Corbin, HIM Specialist to Bradley David Creech, 32, London, press operator

• Amber Nicole Jones, 21, London, unemployed to Jacque Murphie Bush, 23, London, mechanic

Aug. 26

• Teri Cecile Davis, 36, London, counselor to Brandon Clay Bowling, 38, Big Creek, truck driver

Aug. 27

• Norma Jean Taylor, 50, London, cook to John Scott House, 52, London, factory worker

Aug. 28

• Chelsea Gail Wilson, 19, Corbin, CSR to Larry Christopher Lipps, 19, Corbin, CSR

