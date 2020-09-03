Sentinel logo

Aug. 14

• Sarah Lorraine Smith, 30, London, homemaker to Austin Douglas Deaton, 28, London, ABC Automotive

• Heather May Berwenger, 25, London, unemployed to Brandon Delmar Williams, 27, London, factory worker

• Jailyn Hope Osborne, 20, London, data entry to Christopher Stephen Allen Jr., 20, London, resident monitor

• Courtney Lynn Parker, 20, East Bernstadt, CNA to Preston Joseph Ray Walters, 20, East Bernstadt, self employed

• Shania Paige Feltner, 23, Seymour, Tenn., unemployed to Justin Marshall Day, 24, Seymour, Tenn., construction worker

Aug. 17

• Bobbie Heather Nicole Robinson, 32, London, newborn photographer to Michael Lee Lebanon II, 31, London, unemployed

• Sarah Nicole Oliver, 26, East Bernstadt, speech language pathologist to Robert Dillon Blair, 26, East Bernstadt, police officer

Aug. 18

• Madison Paige Moore, 19, East Bernstadt, CSR to Timothy John Nelson, 22, East Bernstadt, factory worker

Aug. 19

• Kamryn Paige Carter, 21, Corbin, child care provider to Jeffery Robert Douglas Reeves, 26, Lily, parts salesman

Aug. 20

• Latanya Rena Bowling, 26, East Bernstadt, loan production partner to Matthew Reece Lucas, 26, East Bernstadt, freight handler

• Desirae Marie Allen, 20, London, CSR to Matthew Jeremiah Nicely, 22, London, fork lift driver

• Brandi Leshae Philpot, 31, London, academic interventionist to Chad Austin Stout, 36, Williamsburg, assistant store manager

Aug. 21

• Heather Brooke Collins, 32, Corbin, pharmacist to Justin Brian Kemper, 32, Corbin, teacher

• Nancy Jo Scroggins, 45, London, unemployed to Ernest James Vaughn, 46, London, self employed

• Rhonda Suzanne Brewer, 27, Corbin, front desk clerk to Eric Dennis Covington, 28, Bridge City, Tenn., unemployed

• Taylor Jade Randall, 23, London, Springdale Title to Richard Tyler Smith, 31, London, Lowe's Home Improvement

Aug. 24

• Lizabeth Lodell Walker, 47, London, peer support specialist to Brent Lowell Pratt, 41, London, self employed

• Makayla Joann Ramos-Wilson, 2, London, barber to Isidro Acosta, 26, London, supervisor

• Hailey Danielle Proffitt, 20, London, gas station clerk to Jeremiah Andrew Burke, 22, London, cook

• Lori Nicole Welborn, 40, Corbin, vendor to Willard Wayne Watson, 43, Williamsburg, master carpenter

Aug. 25

• Jessie Valerie Simpson Ward, 68, Corbin, homemaker to Jerry Brooks, 67, Corbin, retired

Aug. 26

• Kelly Marie Quinlan, 32, London, server to Timmy Lee Knuckles, 35, London, factory worker

• Dakota Hope Walters, 21, London, CSR to Travis Chase Hail, 21, London, meter reader

