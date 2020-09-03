Aug. 14
• Sarah Lorraine Smith, 30, London, homemaker to Austin Douglas Deaton, 28, London, ABC Automotive
• Heather May Berwenger, 25, London, unemployed to Brandon Delmar Williams, 27, London, factory worker
• Jailyn Hope Osborne, 20, London, data entry to Christopher Stephen Allen Jr., 20, London, resident monitor
• Courtney Lynn Parker, 20, East Bernstadt, CNA to Preston Joseph Ray Walters, 20, East Bernstadt, self employed
• Shania Paige Feltner, 23, Seymour, Tenn., unemployed to Justin Marshall Day, 24, Seymour, Tenn., construction worker
Aug. 17
• Bobbie Heather Nicole Robinson, 32, London, newborn photographer to Michael Lee Lebanon II, 31, London, unemployed
• Sarah Nicole Oliver, 26, East Bernstadt, speech language pathologist to Robert Dillon Blair, 26, East Bernstadt, police officer
Aug. 18
• Madison Paige Moore, 19, East Bernstadt, CSR to Timothy John Nelson, 22, East Bernstadt, factory worker
Aug. 19
• Kamryn Paige Carter, 21, Corbin, child care provider to Jeffery Robert Douglas Reeves, 26, Lily, parts salesman
Aug. 20
• Latanya Rena Bowling, 26, East Bernstadt, loan production partner to Matthew Reece Lucas, 26, East Bernstadt, freight handler
• Desirae Marie Allen, 20, London, CSR to Matthew Jeremiah Nicely, 22, London, fork lift driver
• Brandi Leshae Philpot, 31, London, academic interventionist to Chad Austin Stout, 36, Williamsburg, assistant store manager
Aug. 21
• Heather Brooke Collins, 32, Corbin, pharmacist to Justin Brian Kemper, 32, Corbin, teacher
• Nancy Jo Scroggins, 45, London, unemployed to Ernest James Vaughn, 46, London, self employed
• Rhonda Suzanne Brewer, 27, Corbin, front desk clerk to Eric Dennis Covington, 28, Bridge City, Tenn., unemployed
• Taylor Jade Randall, 23, London, Springdale Title to Richard Tyler Smith, 31, London, Lowe's Home Improvement
Aug. 24
• Lizabeth Lodell Walker, 47, London, peer support specialist to Brent Lowell Pratt, 41, London, self employed
• Makayla Joann Ramos-Wilson, 2, London, barber to Isidro Acosta, 26, London, supervisor
• Hailey Danielle Proffitt, 20, London, gas station clerk to Jeremiah Andrew Burke, 22, London, cook
• Lori Nicole Welborn, 40, Corbin, vendor to Willard Wayne Watson, 43, Williamsburg, master carpenter
Aug. 25
• Jessie Valerie Simpson Ward, 68, Corbin, homemaker to Jerry Brooks, 67, Corbin, retired
Aug. 26
• Kelly Marie Quinlan, 32, London, server to Timmy Lee Knuckles, 35, London, factory worker
• Dakota Hope Walters, 21, London, CSR to Travis Chase Hail, 21, London, meter reader
