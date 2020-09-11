Aug. 27

• Amy Lou Ross, 39, London, CSR to Jamie Dante Richardson, 41, London, mechanic

Aug. 28

• Jamie Danielle Rieger, 23, London, scheduler to Jacob William Davis, 26, Hamilton, Ohio, maintenance

• Gwendolyn Lenore Nicholson, 32, London, assistant manager to Randy Joseph Smith, 38, London, Walmart associate

• Callie Genell Davis, 29, Corbin, teacher to Allen Wayne Harris, 47, Corbin, teacher

Aug. 31

• Nancy Lamarr Edwards, 67, Lenoir City, Tenn., retired to Jacob Edward Cantrell Jr., 74, Lenoir City, Tenn., retired

• Lyndsey Brooke Shepherd, 20, London, CSR to Cameron Mackinley Brummett, 21, London, self employed

• Danielle Madison Stolzenbach, 19, London, unemployed to Ernesto Alfonso Lopez Fernandez, 22, London, department manager

• Tori Nicole Palazotto, 25, London, homemaker to Joshua Austin Begley, 25, London, pipe fitter

• Savannah Megan Hubbard, 22, London, teacher to Quentin Blake Roark, 22, East Bernstadt, unemployed

Sept. 1

• Kimberly Ashley Callahan, 25, London, R.N. to Jordan Dakota Asher, 21, London, delivery driver

• Holly Anne Williams, 30, East Bernstadt, R.N. to Ronald Ezra Pierce Jr., 38, London, R.N.

• McKenna Fojtek, 22, Lily, clerk to Adam Lane Smith, 21, Lily, order filler

• Kayla Leeann Brooks, 26, London, cashier to James Elijah Causey, 25, London, unemployed

Sept. 2

• Monica Paige Campbell, 24, Manchester, unemployed to Matthew Louis Burns, 29, London, security analyst

