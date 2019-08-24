August 2
• Faith Leanne Elkins, 29, East Bernstadt, data entry to Kyle Brandon House, 27, East Bernstadt, truck driver
August 3
• Angela Kaye Shell, 52, Corbin, unemployed to Daniel Boggs, 54, Corbin, construction
August 6
• Whitney Shae Allen, 29, London, healthcare administrator to Trevor Craft Allen, 31, London, firefighter
• Leona Nicole Melton, 31, Lily, CNA to Marion Joseph Frazier, 35, Lily, freight handler
August 9
• Charlene Baird, 68, Somerset, customer service manager to Tyeron G. Myers, 66, London, retired
August 10
• Laura Ellen Keys, 25, Corbin, legal secretary to Jonathan Matthew Sasser, 25, London, data entry
August 14
• Emily Sue Napier, 23, London, environmental health specialist to Brody Keith Bowling, 23, London, self employed
