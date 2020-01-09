Dec. 27
• Arlene Watts Keith, 49, London, unemployed to Ledford Scott Broughton, 61, London, factory worker
Dec. 28
• Katie Danielle Wolfe, 32, London, CSR to Aaron Tate White, 41, London, collections specialist
Dec. 30
• Bryanna Jo Beach, 20, London, crisis technician to Dekota James Wombles, 22, London, factory worker
• Shanda Denise Caldwell, 45, London, TTAI to Floyd Eugene Gilbert, 50, London, truck driver
Jan. 2
• Sara Ann See, 21, London, daycare worker to Christopher Brian Grubb, 18, London, car salesman
• Shawna Michelle Sexton, 28, Corbin, CSR to Thomas Aaron Carr, 27, Corbin, factory worker
• Brookelyn Gail Marcum, 19, London, daycare worker to Derek Wayne Frisby, 21, London, U.S. Marine Corp
Jan. 4
• Teresa Renee Asher, 46, London, unemployed to Edward Eugene Sullivan, 52, London, detailer
