Dec. 14

• Molly Kerah Farris, 25, Gray, Ky., homemaker to Teese Arnell Ison, 30, London, self employed

Dec. 15

• Ana Leticia Arreola, 53, Richmond, Ky., receptionist to Dennis Andre Ulrich, 67, London, physician

