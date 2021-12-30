Dec. 14
• Brenda Cheryl Thompson, 51, Corbin, homemaker to Ben Jeff Sellards, 71, London, retired
Dec. 15
• Ashley Michelle McKinney, 21, Somerset, student to Ryan Anthony Creech, 23, London, order filler
Dec. 16
• Ana Elvia Vasquez, 23, Lily, SRNA to Travis Wayne Keith Storms, 24, London, SRNA
• Amaro-Jo Cordelia Becker, 33, Keavy, child care case worker to Joshua Christopher Stacy, 31, Keavy, store associate
• Christy Janiece Campbell, 32, London, factory worker to Ruby Orlando Tubby Eldridge, 26, London, factory worker
