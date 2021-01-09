Sentinel logo

Dec. 18

• Cayla Shae Osborne, 26, Corbin, therapy technician to Matthew George Likins, 27, Corbin, mechanical contractor

• Breanna Kay Philpot, 25, London, CSR to Michael Lee Moore, 27, London, order filler

Dec. 21

• Mickayla Raschelle Combs, 18, Keavy, unemployed to Morgan Alexander Saylor, 19, London, U.S. Air Force

• Rebecca Brianna Riley, 19, London, student to Jack Thomas Helton, 20, East Bernstadt, U.S. Army

Dec. 22

• Delilah Gilbert, 65, London, retired to Glendon Harold Gilbert, 65, London, retired

Dec. 23

• Lesley Natasha Miller, 47, Mt. Vernon, respiratory therapist to Jerry Steven Dunn, 45, Mt. Vernon, construction worker

Dec. 28

• Doris Ann Bowling, 60, London, ABC Automotive to George Allen Simpson, 65, London, disabled

• Cameron Scott Garrison, 22, London, general clerk to James Phillip Tyler Garland, 31, London, general clerk

• Kalyn Leanne Rednour, 31, London, stay-at-home mom to Michael Garrad Ridings, 33, London, senior site manager

Dec. 29

• Kyleigh Madison Barnes, 20, London, press operator to Jeffrey Christopher Sizemore, 22, London, die maintenance

• Toni Lynn Smith, 49, London, Flowers Bakery to Timothy Mark Croley, 58, London, retired

• Katelyn Nicole Loftis, 30, London, insurance agent to Ryan Scott Collett, 27, Kettle Island, KY, insurance agent

Dec. 30

• Mackensie Maelyn Collins, 19, Springfield, Va., U.S. Air Force to Bradley Wayne Smith, 19, East Bernstadt, U.S. Army

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you