Dec. 3

• Angela Marie Pascal Noe, 47, London, dog stylist to James Devon White, 50, LaFollette, Tenn., truck driver

• Shaunnah Rebecca Sizemore, 47, Corbin, registered nurse to William Craig Garrett, 51, Lily, dry wall contractor

Dec. 6

• Peggy Lois Patterson, 64, Mt. Vernon, housekeeper to Allen Randall Nolf, 65, London, self employed

• Lydia Grace Irene Oney, 18, East Bernstadt, waitress to Gabriel Lee House, 18, East Bernstadt, apprentice plumber

• Heather Rae Nolan, 47, London, nurse practitioner to Andy Marvin Martin, 46, London, nurse anesthetist

Dec. 8

• Anna Lee McCowan, 22, London, student to Noah Daniel Jones, 23, London, R.N.

• Jasmine Marie Hoskins, 22, London, manager to Brandon Lee Jackson, 22, London, dish washer

Dec. 10

• Lindsey Brianna Fouts, 21, East Bernstadt, substitute teacher to Austin Shane Gabbard, 20, Annville, farm laborer

• Courtney Lynn Reeder, 33, Knoxville, customer service to Stephen Tyler Jones, 31, Knoxville, clerk

• Emma Jayne Hibbitts, 21, London, dental assistant to Has Eerick Mikelsoo, 26, London, business owner

Dec. 13

• Skylar Dawn Hoskins, 24, London, physician assistant to Austin Wayne Corey, 25, Corbin, student

• Barbara Jo Roark, 49, Lily, health care worker to Douglas Marshall Harless, 60, Lily, maintenance tech

