Dec. 3
• Angela Marie Pascal Noe, 47, London, dog stylist to James Devon White, 50, LaFollette, Tenn., truck driver
• Shaunnah Rebecca Sizemore, 47, Corbin, registered nurse to William Craig Garrett, 51, Lily, dry wall contractor
Dec. 6
• Peggy Lois Patterson, 64, Mt. Vernon, housekeeper to Allen Randall Nolf, 65, London, self employed
• Lydia Grace Irene Oney, 18, East Bernstadt, waitress to Gabriel Lee House, 18, East Bernstadt, apprentice plumber
• Heather Rae Nolan, 47, London, nurse practitioner to Andy Marvin Martin, 46, London, nurse anesthetist
Dec. 8
• Anna Lee McCowan, 22, London, student to Noah Daniel Jones, 23, London, R.N.
• Jasmine Marie Hoskins, 22, London, manager to Brandon Lee Jackson, 22, London, dish washer
Dec. 10
• Lindsey Brianna Fouts, 21, East Bernstadt, substitute teacher to Austin Shane Gabbard, 20, Annville, farm laborer
• Courtney Lynn Reeder, 33, Knoxville, customer service to Stephen Tyler Jones, 31, Knoxville, clerk
• Emma Jayne Hibbitts, 21, London, dental assistant to Has Eerick Mikelsoo, 26, London, business owner
Dec. 13
• Skylar Dawn Hoskins, 24, London, physician assistant to Austin Wayne Corey, 25, Corbin, student
• Barbara Jo Roark, 49, Lily, health care worker to Douglas Marshall Harless, 60, Lily, maintenance tech
