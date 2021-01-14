Dec. 30
• Brookelynn Nichole Whitman, 18, London, unemployed to Tyler Matthew Cardinale, 21, London, military
Jan. 4
• Nanette Elaine Carson, 39, London, factory worker to Johnnie Bryain Culton, 42, Richmond, maintenance
• Rachel Ann Decker, 37, Lily, housewife to Edward Milton Henry, 60, Lily, retired oil field worker
• Rebecca Marie Cobb, 37, London, server to Scotty Dean Sandlin, 46, London, retired police officer
• Lauren Skylar Bray, 21, Manchester, unemployed to Tyler Franklin Ferrell, 21, Manchester, student
Jan. 5
• Charlotte Rae Blair, 48, East Bernstadt, nurse to Burgan Delane Woods, 59, East Bernstadt, maintenance
Jan. 6
• Tabatha Nicole Cox, 31, London, stay-at-home mom to Rodney Jermaine Clarke, 40, London, basketball coach
Jan. 7
• Stephanie Michelle Asher-Price, 38, London, truck driver to Lorenzie Price, 52, London, truck driver
