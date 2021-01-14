Sentinel logo

Dec. 30

Brookelynn Nichole Whitman, 18, London, unemployed to Tyler Matthew Cardinale, 21, London, military

Jan. 4

• Nanette Elaine Carson, 39, London, factory worker to Johnnie Bryain Culton, 42, Richmond, maintenance

• Rachel Ann Decker, 37, Lily, housewife to Edward Milton Henry, 60, Lily, retired oil field worker

• Rebecca Marie Cobb, 37, London, server to Scotty Dean Sandlin, 46, London, retired police officer

• Lauren Skylar Bray, 21, Manchester, unemployed to Tyler Franklin Ferrell, 21, Manchester, student

Jan. 5

• Charlotte Rae Blair, 48, East Bernstadt, nurse to Burgan Delane Woods, 59, East Bernstadt, maintenance

Jan. 6

• Tabatha Nicole Cox, 31, London, stay-at-home mom to Rodney Jermaine Clarke, 40, London, basketball coach

Jan. 7

• Stephanie Michelle Asher-Price, 38, London, truck driver to Lorenzie Price, 52, London, truck driver

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you