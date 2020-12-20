Dec. 4
• Mari Anne Jayme, 46, Somerset, self employed to James Michael Stuckmann Jr., 38, Goodlettsville, Tenn., self employed
• Caitlyn Rose Southard, 22, Lily, desk clerk to Jared Ray Nunn, 26, Lily, fry cook
• Tiffany Nicole Bays, 43, London, human resource generalist to James Jack Hutton, 42, London, subcontractor
Dec. 7
• Morgan Nicole Pollnow, 25, London, district manager to Zachary Andrew Coleman, 27, Georgetown, Ky., factory worker
• Ashley Keisha Baker, 28, London, unemployed to Eric Shawn Lewis, 41, London, self employed
Dec. 10
• Samantha Lynn Settles, 39, Barbourville, teacher to Brian Matthew Ford, 41, Barbourville, security guard
Dec. 11
• Rose Marie Bowling, 50, London, R.N. to Christopher Lee Smallwood, 47, London, truck driver
• Lindsey Nichole Mahffey, 20, East Bernstadt, CSR to Kaleb Chase Creech, 23, East Bernstadt, maintenance
• Cathy Leigh Fuller, 51, Corbin, sales to William Douglas Cummins, 53, Corbin, self employed
• Marticia Ann Bentley, 52, London, manager to Robert Thomas Hail, 46, London, HVAC electrician
• Agnes Michelle Kellogg, 23, Williamsburg, insurance agent to Jordan Lee Helton, 26, Corbin, order filler
• Lorena Escobar-Rios, 20, London, child care to Nathan Christopher Couch, 22, London, information technology
• Alyssa Darielle Willis, 20, Lily, receptionist to Joshua Bryston Gaylor, 20, London, U.S. Army
