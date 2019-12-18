Dec. 5
• Nickole Beriona Smith, 26, London, home caregiver to Lance James Hale, 28, McKee, retail sales
Dec. 6
• Makayla Yvonne Rader, 18, McKee, daycare teacher to Samuel Blake Osborne, 19, London, warehouse worker
Dec. 9
• Madeline Lee Bowman, 64, East Bernstadt, GC3 clerk to Clifford Ervin Morris, 64, East Bernstadt, retired
Dec. 12
• Sarah Ashley Hammock, 22, London, student to Gavin Hunter Hall, 22, London, order filler
Dec. 13
• April Michelle Wilder, 39, London, unemployed to Marvin Gene Lawson, 40, London, self-employed
• Wanda Eversole Weaver, 55, East Bernstadt, factory production to Milton Louis Barnes, 69, East Bernstadt, retired
• Brandi Marie Woods, 41, London, supervisor to Todd Duane Smith, 52, London, sanitation
Dec. 14
• Brooklyn Faith Rice, 19, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Tyler Blake Parker, 20, East Bernstadt, railroad worker
• Debra Lynn Minton, 59, London, sales associate to Dana Scot Stopher, 57, London, sports official
• Constance Stephanie Griffin, 40, London, dental assistant to Gregory Ray Meadows, 47, London, correctional officer
