Dec. 2

• Katherine Margaret Stansbury, 31, London, homemaker to Jason Duane Hallock, 30, London, restaurant manager

• Kathryn Grace Hartney, 27, London, teacher to George Alexander Wise, 25, Brodhead, mechanic

Dec. 3

• Margaret Antainette Lawson, 25, Lily, clerk to Joshua Brian Gay, 33, Lily, key breaks

Dec. 4

• Sarah Lynn Rush, 29, Russell Springs, Ky., disabled to William Theo Threlkeld Jr., 35, Russell Springs, Ky., CSR

• Misty Viola Jean Collins, 36, Manchester, instructional assistant to Charles Glenn Martin, 33, Manchester, salesman

• Edith Ann Agee, 41, London, receptionist to Michael Calvin Rush, 51, London, disabled

