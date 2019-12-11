Dec. 2
• Katherine Margaret Stansbury, 31, London, homemaker to Jason Duane Hallock, 30, London, restaurant manager
• Kathryn Grace Hartney, 27, London, teacher to George Alexander Wise, 25, Brodhead, mechanic
Dec. 3
• Margaret Antainette Lawson, 25, Lily, clerk to Joshua Brian Gay, 33, Lily, key breaks
Dec. 4
• Sarah Lynn Rush, 29, Russell Springs, Ky., disabled to William Theo Threlkeld Jr., 35, Russell Springs, Ky., CSR
• Misty Viola Jean Collins, 36, Manchester, instructional assistant to Charles Glenn Martin, 33, Manchester, salesman
• Edith Ann Agee, 41, London, receptionist to Michael Calvin Rush, 51, London, disabled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.