Feb. 22

• Christy Nicole Murphy, 40, London, specimen collector to Daniel Joseph Morgan, 30, London, stay at home dad

Feb. 24

• Diane Elizabeth Benge, 48, London, CRNA to Stephen Wayne Roberts, 43, London, heavy equipment operator

Feb. 25

• Rebecca Bess Needham, 47, London, unemployed to Christopher Wayne Combs, 47, London, cook

Feb. 27

• Geraldine Louise Smith, 24, London, unemployed to Brandon Wayne Smith, 25, London, defect edger

Feb. 29

• Kayla Faith Roark, 28, London, homemaker to Daniel J. Luker, 33, London, Toyota Tetsu

• Hazel Cordella Davidson, 24, London, data entry to Tommy Lee Davis, 23, London, package handler

• Angel Nicole Mills, 28, London, unemployed to Richard Ernest Tuttle, 43, London, business manager

March 3

• Lindsey Beth Smith, 30, London, homemaker to David Edward Hamilton Jr., 31, London, factory worker

