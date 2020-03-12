Feb. 22
• Christy Nicole Murphy, 40, London, specimen collector to Daniel Joseph Morgan, 30, London, stay at home dad
Feb. 24
• Diane Elizabeth Benge, 48, London, CRNA to Stephen Wayne Roberts, 43, London, heavy equipment operator
Feb. 25
• Rebecca Bess Needham, 47, London, unemployed to Christopher Wayne Combs, 47, London, cook
Feb. 27
• Geraldine Louise Smith, 24, London, unemployed to Brandon Wayne Smith, 25, London, defect edger
Feb. 29
• Kayla Faith Roark, 28, London, homemaker to Daniel J. Luker, 33, London, Toyota Tetsu
• Hazel Cordella Davidson, 24, London, data entry to Tommy Lee Davis, 23, London, package handler
• Angel Nicole Mills, 28, London, unemployed to Richard Ernest Tuttle, 43, London, business manager
March 3
• Lindsey Beth Smith, 30, London, homemaker to David Edward Hamilton Jr., 31, London, factory worker
