Feb. 10
• Kristen Marie Hockwater, 38, Gray, Ky., pharmacy tech to James John Nicholson, 37, Gray, Ky., press room manager
• Heather Diane Yungbluth, 46, London, teacher to Michael George Joseph Pratt, 50, London, correctional officer
Feb. 12
• Ashley Lynn Murray, 22, Williamsburg, cashier to Jimmy Lee Warren, 26, London, personal assistant
• Pamela Ann Napier, 57, London, factory worker to Robert Chelsey Day, 49, London, factory worker
• Toni Lynn Smith, 49, London, Flowers Bakery to Timothy Mark Croley, 58, London, retired
Feb. 17
• Earon Irene Caldwell, 22, London, retail worker to Evan Arthur Rice, 31, London, field service engineer
Feb. 22
• Valeria Ann Smith, 44, Manchester, domestic violence advocate to Avery Dennis Munn 46, Manchester, truck driver
Feb. 23
• Angelena Leigh Bernardo, 18, Corbin, bank teller to Clayton Lane Shelton, 23, Corbin, court security officer
• Chelsie Ann Marie Shell, 21, East Bernstadt, care aide to James Travis Caldwell, 31, East Bernstadt, unemployed
Feb. 24
• Katelyn Bridgette Sandell, 26, Corbin, physician assistant to Zachary Ryan Fortenbery, 27, Corbin, student
Feb. 25
• Brittany Leah Truty, 32, London, unemployed to Bruce Wayne Dwight Hatfield, 28, Barbourville, wholesale
