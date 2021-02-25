Sentinel logo

Feb. 5

• Barbara Ann Sanchez, 63, Lily, retired to Michael Patrick Rice, 55, Lily, disabled

Feb. 8

• Christie Lorlia Fields, 39, Middlesboro, superintendent to David Clarence Scott, 47, Frankfort, superintendent

• Sonia Marleny Ramirez Navarro, 31, London, housewife to Jose Elgardo Ayala Calvio, 44, London, carpenter

• Mistell Renee Gray, 38, Woodbine, fork lift driver to Timothy Lee Pilkin Jr., 34, Woodbine, production officer

