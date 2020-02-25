Feb. 13
• Brianna Summer Lay, 20, Livingston, EMT to Timothy Michael Wampler, 28, Livingston, dispatcher
• Keyona Jade Lewis, 19, Keavy, unemployed to Kylin Dewayne Hutton, 20, London, Flowers Bakery
• Brooke Alyce Morgan, 28, Corbin, research analyst to Anthony Alexander Grega, 32, Corbin, uniform protection officer
Feb. 18
• Danny Ray Combs, 40, East Bernstadt, cosmetologist to Wesleigh Douglas Taylor, 34, East Bernstadt, server
• Heather Mae Capps, 35, London, homemaker to Wendall Dustin Sizemore, 32, London, unemployed
Feb. 19
• Rita Lynn Ball, 37, McKee, family support specialist to Eric Dwight Hopper, 45, London, transportation industry
Feb. 20
• Donna Marie Creech, 49, Lily, family home provider to Paul Doug Boggs, 55, London, disabled
Feb. 21
• Elizabeth Fugate Engle, 60, London, homemaker to Dewey Lee Farris, 62, London, truck driver
