Feb. 13

• Brianna Summer Lay, 20, Livingston, EMT to Timothy Michael Wampler, 28, Livingston, dispatcher

• Keyona Jade Lewis, 19, Keavy, unemployed to Kylin Dewayne Hutton, 20, London, Flowers Bakery

• Brooke Alyce Morgan, 28, Corbin, research analyst to Anthony Alexander Grega, 32, Corbin, uniform protection officer

Feb. 18

• Danny Ray Combs, 40, East Bernstadt, cosmetologist to Wesleigh Douglas Taylor, 34, East Bernstadt, server

• Heather Mae Capps, 35, London, homemaker to Wendall Dustin Sizemore, 32, London, unemployed

Feb. 19

• Rita Lynn Ball, 37, McKee, family support specialist to Eric Dwight Hopper, 45, London, transportation industry

Feb. 20

• Donna Marie Creech, 49, Lily, family home provider to Paul Doug Boggs, 55, London, disabled

Feb. 21

• Elizabeth Fugate Engle, 60, London, homemaker to Dewey Lee Farris, 62, London, truck driver

