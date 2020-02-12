Feb. 3

• Dianna Ruth Madden, 44, London, retired to Jimmy Lee Williams Jr., 49, Corbin, Social Security worker

• Jessica Lynn Howard, 19, London, unemployed to Michael Lane Carpenter, 30, London, unemployed

Feb. 5

• Rebecca Christine Taylor, 25, Jamestown, Ky., homemaker to Joey Edward Ridener, 30, Jamestown, Ky., carpenter

Feb. 6

• Tara Elizabeth Blankenship, 42, London, homemaker to Rodney Dale Lawson, 47, London, disabled

Feb. 7

• Kimberly Rachelle Collins, 25, London, unemployed to Amos Lee Hall, 35, London, construction worker

• Destiny Cheyenne Salva, 22, London, registered nurse to Jonathan Adam Jenkins, 23, London, registered nurse

