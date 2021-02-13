Jan. 22
• Jessica Michelle Lynn Evans, 24, Lily, cook to Charles Daniel Maxey, 28, Lily, apprentice lineman
• Jennifer Ann Shank, 43, Corbin, unemployed to Louis Edward Hammock, 57, Corbin, unemployed
• Deza Rey Danelle Caldwell, 33, McKee, cosmetologist to Jason Edward Murphy, 41, Corbin, data entry
Jan. 25
• Angelina Leana Hatfield, 38, East Bernstadt, SME to Calvin Earl Barger III, 47, East Bernstadt, security guard
Jan. 28
• Skylar Malena Sizemore, 21, Manchester, secretary to William Blake Burns, 22, Manchester, U.S. Dept. of Justice
Jan. 29
• Holly Nicole Taylor, 29, Corbin, support center representative to Austin Edward Bargo, 23, Corbin, order filler
• Luisa Dios Uvina Lorta, 26, London, student to Mitchell Robinson, 49, London, truck driver
• Shawna Jolene Middleton, 33, London, receptionist to Justin Michael Gambrel, 28, London, UPS unloader
• Jessica Renea Asayesh, 36, Corbin, medical assistant to Tyler Edward Hall, 36, Corbin, construction manager
• Amber Renee Arterburn, 22, London, student to Corey Wayne Elliott, 23, London, truck driver
Feb. 1
• Brenda Callahan McCowan, 68, London, disabled to Donald Lee Coots, 46, London, disabled
Feb. 2
• Vanessa Debra Grubb, 37, London, assistant manager to Thelma Ann Newberry, 37, London, housewife
• Michelle La Angel, 44, Corbin, assistant manager to David William Jackson, 52, Corbin, CSA
