Jan. 3
• Gwendolyn Dawn Goins, 45, London, hair dresser to Joshua Ryan Greene, 40, Wallins, Ky., cable construction
Jan. 5
• Nickie Nicole Stidham, 34, London, hair dresser to Helen Marlena Stidham, 43, London, direct care giver
Jan. 10
• Angela Marie Sharp, 46, London, sales and marketing director to Jason Alan Jackson, 45, London, truck driver
• Kacy Elaine Brewer Day, 40, Corbin, patient management to Brandon Keith Day, 40, Corbin, manufacturing
Jan. 11
• Miranda Michelle Barrett, 47, London, homemaker to Charlie Arnold Maggard, 50, London, retired coal miner
