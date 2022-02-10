Sentinel logo

Jan. 3

• Gwendolyn Dawn Goins, 45, London, hair dresser to Joshua Ryan Greene, 40, Wallins, Ky., cable construction

Jan. 5

• Nickie Nicole Stidham, 34, London, hair dresser to Helen Marlena Stidham, 43, London, direct care giver

Jan. 10

• Angela Marie Sharp, 46, London, sales and marketing director to Jason Alan Jackson, 45, London, truck driver

• Kacy Elaine Brewer Day, 40, Corbin, patient management to Brandon Keith Day, 40, Corbin, manufacturing

Jan. 11

• Miranda Michelle Barrett, 47, London, homemaker to Charlie Arnold Maggard, 50, London, retired coal miner

