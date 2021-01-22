Marriage Licenses Issued Jan 8-12, 2021 Jan 22, 2021 8 hrs ago Jan. 8• Alicia Marie Leath, 29, London, data entry to Christopher Wayne Adams, 35, London, delivery driver Jan. 12• Sophie Jayne Eriks, 30, Newport News, Va., homemaker to Mitchel Lee Gregory, 33, Newport News, Va., retired militar React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Tags Newport News Va. London Data Entry Alicia Marie Leath Christopher Wayne Adams Sophie Jayne Eriks Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries ARTHUR, Lawrence ADAMS, Virginia May 7, 1934 - Jan 17, 2021 CORNETT, David SMITH, J.E. CLOUD, Anna Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesA Class Act: LCHS Class of 1980 pays funeral bills for 2 classmatesMan arrested for burglary, theft on KY 229Deputy saves baby's life with CPR; Father arrested for first-degree assaultCouple arrested following domestic violence in parking lotKentucky has started pandemic unemployment compensation11 nurses come out of retirement to join fight against COVIDUnbeaten Jaguars sit atop Fear 'Les' 13th Region Boys Hoops RankingsThree more COVID-related deaths reported in Laurel CountySouth Laurel turf undergoing construction bids; New board members sworn inLady Jags sit atop Fear 'Les' 13th Region Girls Hoops Rankings Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.