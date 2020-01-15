Jan. 6
• Tara Leanne Smith, 28, London, unemployed to Dennis Martin Carr, 65, London, employed
• Travis Ray Stacy, 32, London, retired to Gary Lee Thomas, 41, London, retired
Jan. 7
• Jennifer Lee Lewis, 30, Mt. Vernon, state employee to Joshua Shane Sargent, 33, Mt. Vernon, construction worker
Jan. 8
• Mary Michelle House, 44, London, nutrition educator to Michael Todd Campbell, 44, London, disabled
Jan. 9
• Kendra Ashley Harmon, 30, London, data entry clerk to Kevin Charles Smith, 30, London, transaction processor
Jan. 11
• Amanda Brooke Hammons, 35, London, teacher to Daniel Mack Grigsby, 39, Danville, law enforcement
