Jan. 6

• Tara Leanne Smith, 28, London, unemployed to Dennis Martin Carr, 65, London, employed

• Travis Ray Stacy, 32, London, retired to Gary Lee Thomas, 41, London, retired

Jan. 7

• Jennifer Lee Lewis, 30, Mt. Vernon, state employee to Joshua Shane Sargent, 33, Mt. Vernon, construction worker

Jan. 8

• Mary Michelle House, 44, London, nutrition educator to Michael Todd Campbell, 44, London, disabled

Jan. 9

• Kendra Ashley Harmon, 30, London, data entry clerk to Kevin Charles Smith, 30, London, transaction processor

Jan. 11

• Amanda Brooke Hammons, 35, London, teacher to Daniel Mack Grigsby, 39, Danville, law enforcement

