Jan. 16
• Tammie Renae Marshall, 49, London, CSR to Steven Levon Belcher, 31, London, factory worker
Jan. 17
• Tovah Martin Guillen, 39, London, student to Caleb Aaron Bentley, 24, London, technician
Jan. 18
• Amber Shantell Poynter, 24, Somerset, pharmacy tech to Joshua Blake Lewis, 33, London, equipment operator
Jan. 24
• Kaitlen Jane Inman, 22, Corbin, respiratory to Bryon Douglas Slone, 20, Corbin, auto body technician
• Hannah Nicole Wade, 22, Ewing, VA, administrative assistant to Jordan Andrew Hacker, 32, London, courier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.