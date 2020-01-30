Jan. 16

• Tammie Renae Marshall, 49, London, CSR to Steven Levon Belcher, 31, London, factory worker

Jan. 17

• Tovah Martin Guillen, 39, London, student to Caleb Aaron Bentley, 24, London, technician

Jan. 18

• Amber Shantell Poynter, 24, Somerset, pharmacy tech to Joshua Blake Lewis, 33, London, equipment operator

Jan. 24

• Kaitlen Jane Inman, 22, Corbin, respiratory to Bryon Douglas Slone, 20, Corbin, auto body technician

• Hannah Nicole Wade, 22, Ewing, VA, administrative assistant to Jordan Andrew Hacker, 32, London, courier

