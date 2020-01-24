Marriage Licenses Issued Jan. 16, 2020 Jan 24, 2020 3 hrs ago Jan. 16 • Taylor Brooke Davis, 26, London, debt collector to Aaron Nicholas Kinder, 24, London, critical signal technician React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Debt Collector Taylor Brooke Davis London Aaron Nicholas Kinder Technician Marriage License Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries KING, Billie HODGE, Norma ONKST, Joyce CORNETT, Hiram THOMAS, Claude Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo charged with keeping child in filthy homeMan credits God's intervention in finding baby in roadFormer industrial recruiter, U.S. Marshal dies at age 89; Pennington remembered for community contributionsUPDATED: 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Kentucky-Tennessee borderSURPRISE, SURPRISE: Jeff Davis' South Laurel Cardinals are the new No. 1 ranked teamMan indicted for Sept. carjacking, assault of woman; Two others indicted for strangulation Sen. Robinson files to seek re-election to Kentucky Senate in 21st districtFormer addict: ‘Ain’t nothing has made me as high as Jesus does’COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Ain't it funny how time slips awaySCC pond restored, road open Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.