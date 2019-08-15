July 10
• Jennifer Shannon Sams, 46, Berea, unemployed to David King, 48, Tyner, sales associate
July 20
• Heather Lynn Jackson, 24, London, student to Shawn Joseph Osterling, 26, London, truck driver
July 23
• Shelly Renee Stephens, 45, Corbin, assistant manager to Anthony Tyrone Ledford, 52, Manchester, commercial sales rep
July 26
• Madison Elizabeth McCowan, 27, London, sales to Raymond Charles Shears III, 28, London, sales
July 29
• Haley Brooke Brummett, 18, London, service provider to Matthew Jake Sams, 25, London, construction worker
Aug. 1
• Brooklyn Shalee Price, 22, London, unemployed to Richard Todd Johnson, 22, London, operator
Aug. 2
• Lakesha Danielle Buttery, 19, Lily, unemployed, to Benjamin Lloyd Crosslin, 21, Corbin, carpenter
