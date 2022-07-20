July 1
• Cheyanne Nichole Michael, 22, Fairview, WV, stay-at-home mom to George Thomas Dunfield, 48, Fariview, WV, tattoo shop artist
• Tiffany Nicole Posey, 24, Canton, OH, house manager to Larry Dean Vanest Jr., 38, Canton, OH, disabled
• Misty Marie Rose, 45, Corbin, Customer Service agent to James Heinrich Clark, 47, Somerset, machinist
• Brooklyn Grace Brock, 19, London, unemployed to Logan Alexander Whitehead, 18, Pineville, HVAC installer
July 5
• Rachel Lynn Allen, 29, Xenia, OH, teaching assistant to Ryan Lloyd Chapman, 27, Jellico, TN, pastor
• Katelynn Rujena Riley, 28, London, CNA to Ovis Franklin Amburgey III, 26, East Bernstadt, military
July 7
• Shawna Kay Felts, 45, London, stay-at-home mom to Robert Thomas Miller Jr., 51, London, unemployed
• Alexis Paige Huddleston, 23, London, student to Benjamin Evans Burns, 30, London, business manager
July 11
• Kathryn Lynn Piar, 25, Hinckley, OH, life guard to Zane Eli Caudill, 23, Winchester, KY, criminal investigation analyst
• Savannah Nicole Taylor, 22, Corbin, custodian to Daniel Deverlin Beckner, 26, London, custodian
July 12
• Sarah Nicole Disney, 26, Corbin, daycare worker to Marcelino Mejia Olivares, 33, Corbin, cook
• Melissa Ann Turner, 42, Barbourville, factory worker to Timothy James Roberts, 30, Barbourville, factory worker
