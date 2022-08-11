Sentinel logo

July 14

• Alesha Shawntee Gregory, 41, London, shipping handler to Earnest Donald Carr, 51, Lily, retired

July 15

• Marsha Lacynda Hubbard, 29, London, stay at home mom to John Everette Miniard, 30, London, Kroger

• Regina VanWinkle, 54, Livingston, KY, factory worker to Christopher Blake Kirby, 39, Livingston, KY, factory worker

• Kayla Michelle Smith, 21, London, accountant to Caleb TBo Henson, 23, London, warehouse worker

July 18

• Samantha Danielle Collins, 31, London, teacher to Landon Dale Johnson, 30, Corbin, maintenance tech

July 19

• Kathy Teresa Hacker, 60, London, bank teller to Park Alfred Desurne, 59, London, retired

• Kelly Suzanne Jones, 51, London, accountant to Wesley Shane Dozier, 49, London, truck driver

July 20

• Rose Marie Jarvis, 38, East Bernstadt, RCA to Justin Keith Allen, 38, East Bernstadt, operator

July 21

• Mary Elizabeth McHargue, 24, Corbin, accountant to Ryan Michael Moye, 27, Corbin, sales

July 25

• Samantha McElreath, 28, London, stay at home mom to Curtis Wayne Meyer, 23, London, delivery driver

• Emily Loraine Gressler, 18, London, unemployed to Eban Tanner Brown, 21, Ft. Campbell, KY; active duty military

