July 14
• Alesha Shawntee Gregory, 41, London, shipping handler to Earnest Donald Carr, 51, Lily, retired
July 15
• Marsha Lacynda Hubbard, 29, London, stay at home mom to John Everette Miniard, 30, London, Kroger
• Regina VanWinkle, 54, Livingston, KY, factory worker to Christopher Blake Kirby, 39, Livingston, KY, factory worker
• Kayla Michelle Smith, 21, London, accountant to Caleb TBo Henson, 23, London, warehouse worker
July 18
• Samantha Danielle Collins, 31, London, teacher to Landon Dale Johnson, 30, Corbin, maintenance tech
July 19
• Kathy Teresa Hacker, 60, London, bank teller to Park Alfred Desurne, 59, London, retired
• Kelly Suzanne Jones, 51, London, accountant to Wesley Shane Dozier, 49, London, truck driver
July 20
• Rose Marie Jarvis, 38, East Bernstadt, RCA to Justin Keith Allen, 38, East Bernstadt, operator
July 21
• Mary Elizabeth McHargue, 24, Corbin, accountant to Ryan Michael Moye, 27, Corbin, sales
July 25
• Samantha McElreath, 28, London, stay at home mom to Curtis Wayne Meyer, 23, London, delivery driver
• Emily Loraine Gressler, 18, London, unemployed to Eban Tanner Brown, 21, Ft. Campbell, KY; active duty military
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.