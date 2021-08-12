July 19
• Francina Brito Diaz, 23, London, student to Jordan Blake Lane, 26, London, carpenter
• Krystyna Brooke Napier, 31, London, promotions coordinator to Russell David Smith II, 34, London, transporter
July 23
• Jasmine Leann Saylor, 18, Lily, housekeeper to Joseph Allan Jones Sr., 22, Corbin, independent contractor
• Jessica Marie Carol Blair, 30, London, homemaker to Tyler Seth Combs, 30, London, factory worker
• Katherine Marie Roark, 20, Corbin, unemployed to Brandon Robert Maxey, 27, Corbin, construction worker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.