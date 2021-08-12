Sentinel logo

July 19

• Francina Brito Diaz, 23, London, student to Jordan Blake Lane, 26, London, carpenter

• Krystyna Brooke Napier, 31, London, promotions coordinator to Russell David Smith II, 34, London, transporter

July 23

Jasmine Leann Saylor, 18, Lily, housekeeper to Joseph Allan Jones Sr., 22, Corbin, independent contractor

• Jessica Marie Carol Blair, 30, London, homemaker to Tyler Seth Combs, 30, London, factory worker

• Katherine Marie Roark, 20, Corbin, unemployed to Brandon Robert Maxey, 27, Corbin, construction worker

