July 20
• Stacie Lynn Smith, 38, London, peer support specialist to Andrew Harvey Wells, 34, London, recovery coach'
• Danielle Nicole Hacker, 23, London, production technician to Anthony Hollis Hubbard, 22, London, fuel desk technician
• Patricia Ann Brummett, 32, London, teacher aide to Arnold Malcolm Coots, 31, London, team leader
• Edith Nicole McGowen, 29, Lily, meat packer to Steven Earl Barrett, 45, Lilly, meat packer
July 21
• Sue Ann Taylor, 44, London, teacher to Troy Lynn Blanton, 56, London, disabled
• Courtney Ann Callahan, 25, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Tommy Lee Estel Carpenter, 27, East Bernstadt, mechanic
• Cindy Ann Williamson, 51, Barbourville, resident monitor to Timothy Lynn Swafford, 35, Corbin, truck driver
• Vickie Lynn Croley Absalon, 42, London, shift leader to Russell Christopher Joyner, 50, London, cooler employee
July 22
• Haley Shane Collins, 20, East Bernstadt, CNA to Lucas Dewayne Osborne, 19, East Bernstadt, Flowers Bakery
• Jennifer Irene Shockley, 44, Lebanon, Tenn., manager to Gary Wayne Hensley, 51, Lebanon, Tenn., Social Security
July 23
• Kelsey Ray Hedrick, 26, London, teacher to Sammy Dean Wilson, 33, London, HVAC technician
• Ashley Nicole Shepherd, 27, London, homemaker to Kyle Ray Garrison, 32, Corbin, laborer
July 24
• Janice Paige Maggard, 25, East Bernstadt, vet technician to Douglas Chester Ryan Jordan, 31, East Bernstadt, manager
• Saidee Jo Blaque Strange, 23, Corbin, CNA to Bridgette Nichole Wooldridge, 22, Corbin, homemaker
July 28
• Rushae Rose Taylor, 23, Gray, receptionist to Corey Allen Fuson, 23, Gray, maintenance
• Alyssa Kaitlyn Madden, 24, London, staffing specialist to Derrick Dewayne Dezarn, 23, London, federal prison employee
• Carrie Lynn Collins, 38, ?London, CNA to Christopher Aaron Baker, 29, London, machine operator
July 30
• Alexandria Nichole Rhoads, 27, Cincinnati, pharmacy tech to Connor Adam Maglecic, 26, Cincinnati, telephone tech
