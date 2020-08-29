July 31
• Carrie Nicole Palazotto, 25, London, homemaker to Joshua Austin Begley, 25, London, pipe fitter
Aug. 3
• Emily Lajean Turner, 18, Lily, cashier to Jonathan Dakota King, 18, Lily, cashier
Aug. 4
• Jessica Dawn Swafford, 33, London, administrative assistant to Christopher Glenn McQueen, 35, London, police officer
• Sara Leann Pollard, 31, London, CSR to Dylan Andrew Blair, 24, London, police officer
Aug. 5
• Paula Jean Bryant, 59, Corbin, homemaker to J.B. Thomason, 57, Corbin, self employed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.