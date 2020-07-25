July 6

• Bobbilynn Clippinger, 38, Three Springs, PA, PCA to Danny Kyle Scalf, 54, Three Springs, PA, truck driver

• Kelsey Martin-Rene Woods, 30, London, school counselor to Joseph Junior Gregory, 36, London, business owner/sales

• Marie Kimberly Kilburn, 32, London, unemployed to Neal Edward Parrett, 26, London, Energy Resources

July 7

• Brandi Nicole Hacker, 34, Lily, nursing assistant to Billy Joseph Morris, 40, Lily, nurse

• Summer Michaela Layne Jeffery, 26, London, correctional officer to Jacob Anthony Miller, 29, London, deputy sheriff

• Jessica Lynn Collier, 35, London, disabled to Charles Vernon Graham, 37, London, disabled

• Juanita Dale Hall, 67, Williamsburg, retired to Douglas Earl Hunter, 60, Williamsburg retired

• Misty Nicole Morgan, 37, London, R.N. to Jimmy Wayne Smith, 40, London, inventory specialist

July 8

• Chasity Danyele Collins, 32, East Bernstadt, store manager to James Brandon King, 33, East Bernstadt, electrician

July 9

• Sandra Irene Gregory-Wagers, 40, London, homemaker to Andrew William Deskins, 49, London, machine operator

• Christina Marie Nantz, 30, Lily, manager to Joshua Kyle Huff, 29, Lily, tree trimmer

• Madison Lee Wells O'Keema, 21, Gray, Ky., data assistant to Branden Wayne Miller, 23, Corbin, accountant

July 10

• Kawanda Lynn Hensley, 21, London, administrative clerk to Robert Randy Adams, 55, London, factory worker

• Ashley Candice Elliott, 27, London, bank teller to Cameron Cody Slusher, 27, London, delivery driver

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you