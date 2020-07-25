July 6
• Bobbilynn Clippinger, 38, Three Springs, PA, PCA to Danny Kyle Scalf, 54, Three Springs, PA, truck driver
• Kelsey Martin-Rene Woods, 30, London, school counselor to Joseph Junior Gregory, 36, London, business owner/sales
• Marie Kimberly Kilburn, 32, London, unemployed to Neal Edward Parrett, 26, London, Energy Resources
July 7
• Brandi Nicole Hacker, 34, Lily, nursing assistant to Billy Joseph Morris, 40, Lily, nurse
• Summer Michaela Layne Jeffery, 26, London, correctional officer to Jacob Anthony Miller, 29, London, deputy sheriff
• Jessica Lynn Collier, 35, London, disabled to Charles Vernon Graham, 37, London, disabled
• Juanita Dale Hall, 67, Williamsburg, retired to Douglas Earl Hunter, 60, Williamsburg retired
• Misty Nicole Morgan, 37, London, R.N. to Jimmy Wayne Smith, 40, London, inventory specialist
July 8
• Chasity Danyele Collins, 32, East Bernstadt, store manager to James Brandon King, 33, East Bernstadt, electrician
July 9
• Sandra Irene Gregory-Wagers, 40, London, homemaker to Andrew William Deskins, 49, London, machine operator
• Christina Marie Nantz, 30, Lily, manager to Joshua Kyle Huff, 29, Lily, tree trimmer
• Madison Lee Wells O'Keema, 21, Gray, Ky., data assistant to Branden Wayne Miller, 23, Corbin, accountant
July 10
• Kawanda Lynn Hensley, 21, London, administrative clerk to Robert Randy Adams, 55, London, factory worker
• Ashley Candice Elliott, 27, London, bank teller to Cameron Cody Slusher, 27, London, delivery driver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.