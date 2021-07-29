July 6
• Athena Leanna Waddle, 48, London, teacher to Timothy Paul Flagle, 42, London, truck driver
• Ashley Renee Stephens, 27, East Bernstadt, stay-at-home mom to Preston Shane Malicoat, 28, East Bernstadt, maintenance
July 7
• Gelena Smith Ferguson, 75, London, housekeeper to James Wiley Overbey, 82, London, retired
• Heather Eugena Scalf, 21, London, pharmacy technician to Ashton Raven Inman, 21, London, maintenance technician
July 8
• Melinda Sue Bentley, 40, London, CSR to James Ray Wilson, 38, London, unemployed
• Neechie Lashay Hurley, 29, London, Dept. of Justice to Andrew Cleveland Collins, 33, London, Dept. of Justice
July 9
• Kasey Leanne Collett, 30, London, occupational therapist to David Cody Dugger, 29, London, nurse practitioner
• Brandi Nicole Jones, 33, London, self employed to Darrell Anthony Asher, 37, London, truck driver
• Sydney Elizabeth Simpson, 21, Corbin, teacher to Tristan Shane Jordan, 22, London, serviceman
• Amelia Jean Jackson, 38, London, nurse to Michael Dewayne Nolan, 42, London, factory worker
• Hailey Michelle Harris, 20, London, unemployed to Alex Wyatt Cimino, 23, London, factory worker
July 12
• Chalesa Joann Lindsey, 20, London, cashier to Hobert Seth Bradley Dugger, 21, London, fork lift driver
• Tara Nicole Deaton, 26, London, teacher to Glenn Wesley Benge, 32, London, self employed
• Rachel Nicole McFadden, 33, London, program coordinator to Steven Bruce Maggard, 32, London, truck driver
July 13
• Elizabeth Sue May, 43, London, disabled to Denver Ray Eversole, 50, London, disabled
• Shelia Marie Johnson, 44, London, data entry clerk to William Wayne Morgan Jr., 41, London, construction worker
• Cassi Ciaaran Colston, 25, London, factory worker to Dustin Lee Patterson, 28, East Bernstadt, machine operator
• Christian Ray Franchett, 29, London, unemployed to Donald Wayne Franchett, 40, London, service technician
July 14
• Cynthia Marie Hazelton, 45, Louisville, nurse to Ramon Davalos, 36, Somerset, truck driver
July 15
• Candice Brock Smith, 21, East Bernstadt, unemployed to James Henry Dalton Roberts, 25, London, maintenance tech
July 16
• Tiffany Louise Azbill, 34, London, general manager to Kendra Leigh Turner, 31, Corbin, care taker
• Abbie Alyia Mathis, 18, London, factory worker to Jordan Tyler Hampton, 19, Woolum, factory worker
• Keisha Renee Jean Helton, 20, East Bernstadt, CSR to Ryan Lee Goforth, 24, London, contractor
• Tonya Lynn Smith, 42, Pineville, cook to Randall Lynn Bowman, 46, London, janitor
July 19
• Amy Michelle Bublitz, 31, East Bernstadt, legal secretary to Dennis Dwayne Smith, 43, Manchester, disabled
• Cameron Paige Howard, 21, Winchester, CSR to Alexander Blake Rush, 25, Richmond, operations manager
• Krystal Mathews Farley, 35, London, special needs assistant to James Barry Wayne Acey, 40, Science Hill, screen printer
• Lisa Marie Schenck, 40, London, factory worker to Nathan Douglas Partin, 25, London, janitor
• Sue Ann Taylor, 45, Corbin, teacher to Patrick Matthew Clark, 41, Versailles, Ky., landscaper
