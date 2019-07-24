July 3
• Charlotte Marie Elkins, 46, London, unemployed to Buck Woodrow Elkins, 42, London, tree trimmer
July 8
• Amber Rochelle Setser, 20, East Bernstadt, CSR to Jacob Allen Gwinn, 27, East Bernstadt, mechanic
July 9
• Catelyn Elizabeth Kerns, 20, Lily, homemaker to Jed Terry Randolph, 21, Lily, CSR
July 10
• Vickie Lynne Hicks, 55, London, unemployed to Donald Ray Stanley, 52, London, unemployed
July 12
• Megan Leann Wilson, 27, London, CCMA to Joshua Ryan Mills, 27, London, truck driver
July 17
• Rosanna Marie Jahns, 28, London, executive assistant to Michael Javier Mazariegos, 35, London, vault loader
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.