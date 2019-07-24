July 3

• Charlotte Marie Elkins, 46, London, unemployed to Buck Woodrow Elkins, 42, London, tree trimmer

July 8

• Amber Rochelle Setser, 20, East Bernstadt, CSR to Jacob Allen Gwinn, 27, East Bernstadt, mechanic

July 9

• Catelyn Elizabeth Kerns, 20, Lily, homemaker to Jed Terry Randolph, 21, Lily, CSR

July 10

• Vickie Lynne Hicks, 55, London, unemployed to Donald Ray Stanley, 52, London, unemployed

July 12

• Megan Leann Wilson, 27, London, CCMA to Joshua Ryan Mills, 27, London, truck driver

July 17

• Rosanna Marie Jahns, 28, London, executive assistant to Michael Javier Mazariegos, 35, London, vault loader

