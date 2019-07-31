July 18

• Vickie Seale Wilder, 53. London, unemployed to Lonnie Gipson, 65, London, retired

• Monica Breona Mae Moore, 19, Lily, CSR to Jack Thomas Brown, 20, Lily, factory worker

July 19

• Kaitlyn Denise Buttery, 24, London, data entry to Brandon Ray Carmon, 28, London, landscaper

July 22

• Leanna Carol Himelick, 60, Muncie, Indiana, R.N. to Stephen Eugene Turner, 64, Muncie, Indiana, salesman

July 23

• Mikala Brooke Dixon, 23, Keavy, staffing specialist to Christopher Tyler Day, 25, Keavy, military

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags