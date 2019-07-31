July 18
• Vickie Seale Wilder, 53. London, unemployed to Lonnie Gipson, 65, London, retired
• Monica Breona Mae Moore, 19, Lily, CSR to Jack Thomas Brown, 20, Lily, factory worker
July 19
• Kaitlyn Denise Buttery, 24, London, data entry to Brandon Ray Carmon, 28, London, landscaper
July 22
• Leanna Carol Himelick, 60, Muncie, Indiana, R.N. to Stephen Eugene Turner, 64, Muncie, Indiana, salesman
July 23
• Mikala Brooke Dixon, 23, Keavy, staffing specialist to Christopher Tyler Day, 25, Keavy, military
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.