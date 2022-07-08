June 13
• Cristin Elizabeth Chadwell, 42, East Bernstadt, teacher to James Fountain Chadwell, 50, East Bernstadt, transportation
• Tina Jean Walgenbach, 29, Corbin, medical assistant to Timothy Owen Hollis II, 30, Corbin, supervisor
June 14
• Susan Renee Medlock 43, East Bernstadt, retail to Randall Lee Nicholson, 53, East Bernstadt, retail
• Patty Sue McQueen, 56, London, resident assistant to Christopher Dale Johnson, 53, Corbin, disabled
June 16
• Delsie Marie Hacker, 70, London, disabled to Johnny Dean Hacker, 59, London, disabled
June 17
• Christina Marie Wright, 38, London, student to William Clarence Weisenburg, 41, London, truck driver
• Shawna Mackenzie Gannon, 21, London, housewife to Jared Ryan Jones, 27, East Bernstadt, self employed
• Kaitlyn Miriam Winland, 20, East Bernstadt, customer service rep to Christian Joseph Helton, 19, East Bernstadt, line cook
• Kailyn Renee Smith, 30, London, speech therapist to John Austin Baker, 26, London, lineman
• McKenna Lane Maxey, 24, East Bernstadt, Youth Service Center director to Hunter Brian Higgins, 23, London, mail handler
June 20
• Rachel Rose Neidler, 27, London, COA to Taylor Douglas Cantrell, 25, London, business owner
June 21
• Tiffany Lashaye Benson, 29, East Bernstadt, head cashier to Jason Monroe Turner Jr., 26, Gray, KY, self employed
June 23
• Cassandra May Coil, 38, London, customer service agent to Christopher Dee Bunch, 33, London, CSR
• Jadeyn Hope Short, 18, London, Nesco Resource to Charles William Miracle, 20, London, Soelburg
June 24
• Charlene Spivey, 60, London, housewife to David Lynn King, 60, Lincoln Park, MI, landscaping
June 27
• Madison Kea-Gayle McDaniel, 22, London, nurse to David Brian Oliver Jr., 25, East Bernstadt, teacher
• Kacey Nicole Mathews, 32, London, student to Justin Lee Sams, 34, London, contractor
June 29
• Patricia Gonzalez Kenoly, 56, London, unemployed to James William Engle Jr., 58, London, mechanic
