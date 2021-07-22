Sentinel logo

June 22

• Sarah Joy Waddle, 56, East Bernstadt, student to Tad Regan Baker, 56, East Bernstadt, Merchant Mariner

June 23

• Elizabeth Michelle Lawson, 35, London, unemployed to Louie Smith, 39, London, mechanic

• Michelle Patricia Joyce Whitt, 26, LaVerne, Calif., homemaker to Kevin James Henley, 27, LaVerne, Calif., project manager

• Jacqueline Michelle Johnson, 21, London, student to Shelby Andrew Harris, 23, London, service industry

June 24

• Desiree Lashay Dehart, 30, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Jared Brandon Spivey, 36, East Bernstadt, head cook

• Casey Ann Maggard, 33, London, homemaker to Dustin Lee Hacker, 27, East Bernstadt, landscaper

June 25

• Maggie Lee Carter, 40, Manchester, caregiver to David Wayne England, 52, Manchester, truck driver

• Anna Marie Polish, 31, Utica, NY, phlebotomist to Patrick Joseph Callahan, 44, Utica, NY, ultrasonographer

• Rachel Danielle Gibson, 28, London, CNA to Aaron Spencer Cunningham, 31, London, government employee

June 28

• Amy Suzanne Murphy, 42, London, factory worker to Shawn Robert Sheppard, 41, London, factory worker

• Stacie Deanna Bruner, 23, London, data entry clerk to Timothy Dylan Hale, 24, London, lumber grader

• Abigail Renee Caldwell, 25, Williamsburg, pharmacy technician to Jerry Lee Vaughn, 26, Williamsburg, Firestone employee

June 29

Latasha Ronnia Rader, 35, London, teacher to Ryan Erin Reece, 47, London, banker

June 30

• Misty Lynn Huggins, 47, London, receptionist to James Shannon Lewis, 42, London, maintenance

July 1

• Selena Caryl Rudd, 50, London, speech language pathologist to David Wayne Abbott Jr., 51, London, retired

• Summer Dawn Angel, 34, London, self employed to Christopher Keith Joseph, 33, Berea, self employed

• Sheila Marie Storms, 42, Keavy, homemaker to David Guy Rose, 52, Corbin, construction worker

July 2

• Courtney Jo Baldwin, 25, East Bernstadt, insurance agent to Austin Shay Robinson, 25, East Bernstadt, production worker

• Angelia Gail Vest, 53, London, homemaker to Clyde Michael Bustle, 57, London, disabled

• Sarah Alyssa Mae Baker, 19, Keavy, unemployed to Joshua Logan Storms, 21, Woodbine, contractor

• Mackenzie Dawn Mays, 33, Corbin, unemployed to Cody Christopher Cundiff, 37, Science Hill, detective

• Kara Renee Ann Davidson, 23, Williamsburg, manager to Christian Lee Turner, 24, London, supervisor

• Breanna Starr Lawson, 27, London, CMM to William Tyler McQueen, 30, Corbin, welder

