June 22
• Sarah Joy Waddle, 56, East Bernstadt, student to Tad Regan Baker, 56, East Bernstadt, Merchant Mariner
June 23
• Elizabeth Michelle Lawson, 35, London, unemployed to Louie Smith, 39, London, mechanic
• Michelle Patricia Joyce Whitt, 26, LaVerne, Calif., homemaker to Kevin James Henley, 27, LaVerne, Calif., project manager
• Jacqueline Michelle Johnson, 21, London, student to Shelby Andrew Harris, 23, London, service industry
June 24
• Desiree Lashay Dehart, 30, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Jared Brandon Spivey, 36, East Bernstadt, head cook
• Casey Ann Maggard, 33, London, homemaker to Dustin Lee Hacker, 27, East Bernstadt, landscaper
June 25
• Maggie Lee Carter, 40, Manchester, caregiver to David Wayne England, 52, Manchester, truck driver
• Anna Marie Polish, 31, Utica, NY, phlebotomist to Patrick Joseph Callahan, 44, Utica, NY, ultrasonographer
• Rachel Danielle Gibson, 28, London, CNA to Aaron Spencer Cunningham, 31, London, government employee
June 28
• Amy Suzanne Murphy, 42, London, factory worker to Shawn Robert Sheppard, 41, London, factory worker
• Stacie Deanna Bruner, 23, London, data entry clerk to Timothy Dylan Hale, 24, London, lumber grader
• Abigail Renee Caldwell, 25, Williamsburg, pharmacy technician to Jerry Lee Vaughn, 26, Williamsburg, Firestone employee
June 29
• Latasha Ronnia Rader, 35, London, teacher to Ryan Erin Reece, 47, London, banker
June 30
• Misty Lynn Huggins, 47, London, receptionist to James Shannon Lewis, 42, London, maintenance
July 1
• Selena Caryl Rudd, 50, London, speech language pathologist to David Wayne Abbott Jr., 51, London, retired
• Summer Dawn Angel, 34, London, self employed to Christopher Keith Joseph, 33, Berea, self employed
• Sheila Marie Storms, 42, Keavy, homemaker to David Guy Rose, 52, Corbin, construction worker
July 2
• Courtney Jo Baldwin, 25, East Bernstadt, insurance agent to Austin Shay Robinson, 25, East Bernstadt, production worker
• Angelia Gail Vest, 53, London, homemaker to Clyde Michael Bustle, 57, London, disabled
• Sarah Alyssa Mae Baker, 19, Keavy, unemployed to Joshua Logan Storms, 21, Woodbine, contractor
• Mackenzie Dawn Mays, 33, Corbin, unemployed to Cody Christopher Cundiff, 37, Science Hill, detective
• Kara Renee Ann Davidson, 23, Williamsburg, manager to Christian Lee Turner, 24, London, supervisor
• Breanna Starr Lawson, 27, London, CMM to William Tyler McQueen, 30, Corbin, welder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.