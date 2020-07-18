June 26
• Lisa Dawn Phelps, 55, London, Registered Nurse to Joseph Dale Keuepper, 64, Bluevale Ontario, Canada, retired
• Lindsey Nichole Mahaffey, 20, East Bernstadt, medical assistant to Kaleb Chase Creech, 23, East Bernstadt, maintenance
June 29
• Makayla Joann Ramos-Wilson, 21, London, barber to Isidro Acosta, 25, London, supervisor
• Mary Katelyn Hellard, 24, London, EMT to Ronald Christopher Gay, 30, McKee, government contractor
• Paige Davielle Napier, 28, Keavy, hospitality to James Tilman Knuckles II, 29, Keavy, diesel mechanic
• Elisa Rakelle Deaton, 24, Manchester, homemaker to Charlie Lincoln Baker, 27, Manchester, body shop
• Angela Nicole Scott, 34, Lily, unemployed to Billy Michael Jones, 31 Lily, tree trimmer
June 30
• Dorothy Sizemore McGehee, 37, London, OB/GYN to Jontai Samuel McQueen, 37, London, carpenter
July 1
• Rebecca Lynn McKiddy, 50, Lily, unemployed to Scotty Lynn Farmer, 42, Corbin, disabled
• Amanda Nichole Eversole, 32, East Bernstadt, homemaker to Daniel William Davisson, 30, Barbourville, Delta
• Jessica Nicole Fields, 42, London, deputy clerk to Donald Edward Burkhart, 4, London, truck driver
• Joann King, 78, Ft. Worth, Texas, retired to Carlos Fletcher Flanigan, 823, Milford, Ohio, retired
July 2
• Leslie Joanna Overbay, 43, Richmond, unemployed to Jeremy Lee Lay, 34, Richmond, unemployed
• Cora Sue McDaniel, 68, London, retired to Michael Edward Reynolds, 57, London, disabled
• Misty Marie Martin, 28, Corbin, unemployed to Seth Allen Anders, 24, London, manufacturing
