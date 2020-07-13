June 5
• Megan Belle Bowling, 21, London, unemployed to Davonte Lamarr Stateman, 26, London, personal shopper
June 8
• Ronda Alizabeth Michele Churchwell, 20, London, CSR to Christopher Kyle Woolum, 24, London, driver technician
• Jami Lynn Adams, 26, London, CNA to Robert Wayne Doan II, 41, London, electrician
• Allyson Paige Wright, 23, Corbin, hostess/server to Michael Bradley Dean Smith, 22, Corbin, cook
June 10
• Deidra Leanne Bastin, 31, London, teacher to Ronnie Jarad Hicks, 35, London, teacher
June 11
• Roberta Marie Kitzman, 26, London, health care provider to Antonio Felipe Ortega, 44, London, medical claims trainer
• Autumn Snow Klingensmith, 22, London, health provider to Donovan Michael Perkins, 20, London, unemployed
June 12
• Bonnie Sue Barnhart, 39, Indianapolis, disabled to Rickey Glenn Long, 47, Indianapolis, driver
• Ericka Louise Muncy, 33, Annville, therapist to Brian Daniel Muncy, 33, Annville, lineman
• Victoria Jean Smith, 32, London, homemaker to Kermit Robert Joseph Bruner, 38, London, mechanic
June 15
• Joan Dale Smith, 72, London, unemployed to David Allen Martin Jr., 63, London, retired
• Jessica Nicole Asher, 32, London, customer service rep to Kelly Ray Bohannon, 50, Corbin, field service rep
June 16
• Alicia Nicole Tincher, 18, McKee, unemployed to Jason Robert Moore, 19, McKee, ABC Automotive
• Sydney McKaelah Robinson, 20, Corbin, special ed assistant to Ryan Austin Thompkins, 21, Corbin, mechanic
• Summer Lynn Lewis, 40, London, therapist to Christopher Henry Vandy, 41, London, tire sales
June 17
• Brianna Michelle Collins, 21, East Bernstadt, SRNA to Austin Lee Gray, 22, East Bernstadt, self employed
• Mary Mackinsey Napier, 19, London, student to Sybrina Elizabeth Smith, 27, London, factory worker
• Sasha Ann Hammock, 31, London, server to Erick Matthew Farmer, 32, Corbin, contractor
• Caitlyn Pearl Rose Messer, 24, London, retail sales to Isaac Ralph Sexton, 26, London, production operator
June 18
• Brittany Michelle Baker, 29, Lily, student to Dakota Williams Mullins Jr., 27, Lily, CTA Acoustics
• Emily Anne Boggs, 30, London, pharmacist to Brodie Allen Herston Simmons, 26, London, welder
• Karen Stacey Marie Moore, 25, London, unemployed to Brandon Keith Helton, 24, London, unemployed
