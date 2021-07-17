June 8
• Brittany Chanelle Smith, 22, London, R.N. to Tory Alexander Bowling, 23, London, teacher
June 16
• Kristen Joy Caldwell, 22, Hyden, R.N. to Ryan Dewayne Henson, 23, London, R.N.
June 17
• Kaleigh Mackenzie Peterson, 21, Corbin, Corbin Preschool Center to Steven Elijah Darnell, 20, London, Advance Auto Parts
• Kendra Alexis Smallwood, 26, London, school psychologist to Garrison Hunter-Wayne Burchell, 26, London, teacher
• Grace Ann Blanton, 20, London, Universal Linen to Darrell Michael Burdine, 25, London, Universal Linen
• Cheyenne Lerae Singleton, 21, Annville, daycare worker to Aaron Chase Eversole, 20, Annville, Walmart D.C.
June 18
• Myranda Denise Rogers, 46, London, housewife to Quentin Ray Bowling, 43, London, superintendent of construction
• Erin Nichole Wentworth, 34, London, General Manager to Alex Lee Wagers, 35, Emmalena, KY, manager
June 21
• Helen Ruth Arnold, 25, London, loan officer to Dillon Ray Hammack, 21, order filler
• Nissa Chyenne Stallard, 26, London, student to Jalene Ann Hensley, 24, London, security officer
• Peggy Marie Goodard, 60, London, unemployed to Randall Dean Johnson, 66, London, disabled
• Carrie Beth Bargo, 21, London, student to Jared Steven Franklin, 25, London, manager
June 22
• Amber Destiny Henson, 20, London, unemployed to David Howard Shane Whittemore, 20, London, order filler
