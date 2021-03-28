Sentinel logo

March 12

• Mikaela Lauren Campbell, 25, London, youth pastor to Grant Michael Allbritten, 25, London, medical student

March 15

• Michelle Sue Bolton, 55, Woodbine, disabled to Carlos Lee Bolton, 59, Woodbine, deputy sheriff

• Kaitlyn Faith Marie Baker, 21, London, unemployed to Nathaniel Silas Karr, 21, London, unemployed

March 16

• Rachel Rae Wright, 27, London, pharmacist to Christopher David Duplantis, 34, Hoover, Ala., programmer

March 18

• Kayla Paula Marie Paul, 19, Corbin, unemployed to Dabious Jacie Hillhouse, 19, Corbin, unemployed

• Alexandria Nicole Engle, 20, Cannon, disabled to Evan Lucas Gregory, 26, London, student

