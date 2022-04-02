March 15
• Kayla Paige Stewart, 23, London, M.A. to Scotty Wallace Gray, 27, London, service manager
• Beverly Gay Stivender, 62, London, disabled to Charles Bryan Powers, 62, London, UPS
• Jessica Renee Trett, 24, Corbin, front desk clerk to Melvin Lee Griffitts, 33, London, security
• Destiny Joann Kayla Nikole Inman, 30, London, security specialist to Jesse Aaron Proffitt, 30, London, tool and die maker
• Nevaeh Faith Syzmanski, 18, London, unemployed to Edward Luke Whitford III, 19, London, line cook
March 17
• Nora Phyllis Cunningham, 67, London retired to Roy Whitehead, 71, Manchester, retired
• Alisha Lashae Smith, 21, London, stay-at-home mom to John Austin Webb, 23, London, work from home
• Saundra Nichol Hacker, 31, East Bernstadt, accounting to Jonathan Bradley Hacker, 36, East Bernstadt, supervisor
March 21
• Marjorie Alice Lewis, 37, Tyner, assistant manager to Carvel Dewayne Brewer, 45, Tyner, truck driver
March 22
• Julie Ann Bruner, 47, East Bernstadt, receptionist to Earl David Bruner, 42, London, disabled
• Adrian Jamey-Lanay McQueen, 24, London, X-ray tech to Matthew Ian Franklin Williams, 20, Corbin, medical assistant
• Jerika Rachelle Brock, 22, Corbin, unemployed to Mackenzie Shantae Lawson, 20, Corbin, food prepper
• Brandy Renee Lackey, 42, London, stay-at-home mom to Casey Samuel Lockhart, 47, London, maintenance supervisor
