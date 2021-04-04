Sentinel logo

March 19

• Taylor Elaine Johns, 23, Corbin, medical receptionist to James David Barnes III, 23, London, mechanic

• Heather Nicole Sims, 25, London, self-employed to Sean Michael McClarrie Sr., 36, London, truck dispatcher

March 22

• Sarah Megan Gilbert, 27, London, key carrier to Levi Cody Hoskins, 25, London, construction

March 23

• Nina Allene Wagner, 27, London, unemployed to Johnathan Albert Messer, 28, London, independent contractor

• Christian Lynn Gonzales, 31, London, self-employed to James Darrell Hayre, 24, London, credit manager

March 25

• Ashley Lynn Karr, 24, London, assistant manager to Justin Doyle Boone, 24, London, U.S. Army

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you