March 25
• Kellye Michelle Snow, 34, London, unemployed to Till Jones, 21, London, quality assurance
• Peggy Sue Withrow, 53, Somerset, AHFP Products to Wendell Ray Hubbard, 49, London, truck driver
March 28
• Mary Ruth Boggs, 55, Whitesburg, retired to Curtis Hellard, 74, London, retired
• Anna Renee Baker, 22, London, unemployed to Howard Edward Fuston III, 22, London, self-employed
March 29
• Chasity Shalena Price, 34, East Bernstadt, self-employed to Adam David Sullivan, 34, East Bernstadt, self-employed
• Kayla Lee Adams, 20, London, retail to Samuel Steven Allen, 20, London, warehouse worker
• Brenda Sue Maggard, 64, London, secretary to Roy Morgan, 82, Manchester, self-employed
March 30
• Rebekah Jewell Holt, 23, London, unemployed to Chez Austin Taylor, 22, London, unemployed
• Courtney Paige Benefield, 26, Lily, assistant manager to Joseph Landon Harris, 29, London, press man
April 1
• Samantha Brooke Hibbitts, 40, London, medical assistant to Ora Travis Norton, 45, London, route driver
• Shiann Marie Diehl, 24, East Bernstadt, disabled to Tommie James Sizemore, 23, East Bernstadt, Uber
• Mary Janee McKnight, 18, London, unemployed to Daniel David Alan Burch, 23, London, Walmart D.C.
• Kelsey Desiree Hedger, 23, London, PCA to Jeffrey Wade Hooker Jr., 25, London, laborer
• Donna Gale Wooton, 65, Rockholds, KY, retired to Roy Leo Hill, 74, Rockholds, KY, retired
April 4
• Victoria Page McQueen, 23, Corbin, retail to Robert Earl Hubbard, 24, Gray, factory worker
• Carol Sue Mills, 53, Corbin, manager to Jacob Riley Parker, 46, London, disabled
April 5
• Katie Leann Smallwood, 24, Tyner, pharmacy tech to Jon Michael Wynn, 26, London, laborer
• Dakota Star Howe, 21, London, bank teller to Trenton Cody Boshers, 20, East Bernstadt, Borden Dairy
April 6
• Katelynn Olivia Knight, 29, Corbin, customer service to Preston Joshua-Price McKnight, 31, Corbin, sanitation
