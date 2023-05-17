May 1

• Hannah Rose Wilkerson, 22, London, certified tutor to Byron Wayne Rice, 27, East Bernstadt, physical therapist

May 3

• Emily Brooke Barrera, 26, Corbin, server to Joel Bengt Emanuel Sundell, 26, Corbin, soccer coach

• Monica Maxine Chadwell, 40, East Bernstadt, assistant manager to Steven Duwayne Rison, 42, East Bernstadt, factory worker

May 4

• Shannon Nicole Shepard, 31, London, home health to Robert Allen Hooker, 36, London, self employed

• Whitney Danielle Morgan, 20, London, bank teller to Marvin Owen Turner II, 20, delivery driver

May 5

• Anna Renee Reid, 20, London, surgical technologist to Ashton Lee Bill, 21, London, garage door technician

• Bethany Nicole Leopold, 19, Corbin, homemaker to Tyler Lee Black, 23, Corbin, cable technician

• Anne Chandler Sizemore, 22, Manchester, teacher to Jack Samuel Maggard III, 27, London, UPS

May 8

• Lindsey Rose Wagers, 25, London, student to Charles David Collins, 31, London, debt collector

• Brianna Dorene Colwell, 22, Corbin, quality assurance specialist to Nathan Alexander Salas, 23, Corbin, stay at home mom to Matthew Cody Gilbert, 32, London, truck driver

