May 12
• Jacqueline Diane Buttrey, 25, London, unemployed to Delbert Carl Sizemore, 28, London, Daniel Boone transit driver
• Tiffany Lashae Helton, 29, East Bernstadt, Fed-X driver to Braxton James Deaton, 33, East Bernstadt, supervisor
May 13
• Jani Sue Michael, 47, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Jerry Lester Collier Jr., 38, East Bernstadt, unemployed
• Joy Renee Collins, 27, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Jerry Lester Collier, 70, East Bernstadt, retired
• Latasha Kayetlynn Couch, 22, London, customer care agent to Tyler Dale McQueen, 27, Annville, grocery manager
May 14
• Cody Wayne Whitaker, 29, Wooten, nurse aide to Cameron Dewayne Ross, 20, Parkers Lake, Ky., student
May 15
• Suzannah Elisabeth Zawko, 32, London, personal trainer to Justin Carl Daniels, 33, London, teacher
• Chelsea Marie Bruner, 23, London, student to Caleb Lindsey Lockhart, 22, London, CSR
May 18
• Gabrielle Annett Smith, 23, London, student to Thomas Blake Roberts, 26, Barlow, Ky., student
• Kelli Ann Wilder, 30, East Bernstadt, homemaker to Steven Gregory Shelton, 36, McKee, factory worker
• Angela Marie Warren, 43, Corbin, teacher to Thiery Jean Beauge, 52, Corbin, mechanical engineer
• Gabrielle Michelle Wilson, 38, London, residential staff to Dylan Clay Reed, 26, London, CSR
• Ashley Nicole Peters, 23, London, unemployed to Daniel Travis Hubbard, 29, Oneida, Ky., ABC Automotive
May 19
• Lacey Annette Sizemore, 33, London, disabled to Earl Wagers Jr., 37, London, disabled
• Laura Ann Gambrel, 51, Corbin, R.N. to Christopher Edward Caldwell, 48, Corbin, logger
May 20
• Dawn Adams Simpson, 64, London, homemaker to Carl Edward Meade, 75, London, retired
• Marisa Starlene Robinson, 29, London, CNA to Aaron Dewayne Shelley, 32, London, welder
• Brittany Shay Bowling, 22, Lily, educator to Mason Cole Sherman, 22, London, vet tech
May 21
• Hannah Fay Scholten, 37, Annville, cart pusher and bagger to Michael Anthony Bennett, 34, London, meat clerk
• Joyce Marie Timmons, 26, London, unemployed to Dustin Brian Howard, 35, London, unemployed
May 22
• Allison Page Allen, 19, London, cashier to Dawson Trey Bowling, 19, London, personal shopper
• Amy Michelle Gibbs, 30, London, Laurel Heights to Charles Merlin Dakota Muncy, 24, London, Starr's Liquor
• Kendra Eugena Radford, 27, London, banker to Michael Wesley Walker, 31, London, EMT
• Megan Chasity Lewis, 23, Corbin, student to Ronnie John Michael Nelson, 25, Corbin, lab tech
May 26
• Hannah Michelle Lewis, 29, London, homemaker to Jonathan Scott Caudill, 28, Corbin, order filler
• Kiersten McKenzie Jackson, 22, London, teacher to Jack Charles Caudill, 23, London, teacher
May 27
• Heather Loraine Gussler, 35, London, registration clerk to Richard Gabriel Hammock, 40, London, plant operator
• Tammy Annette Hubbard, 52, London, disabled to Bert Owen Collett, 49, London, self employed
May 28
• Kayla Rochelle Bachman, 34, London, homemaker to Casey Joe Cooper, 31, London, factory worker
• Tammy Sue Weick, 41, Payneville, Ky., treasurer to Jason Scott Graham, 44, Payneville, Ky., chief of police
• Shannon Denise Smith, 39, London, home compliance specialist to Kenny Alan Saylor, 41, London, unemployed
May 29
• Abigail Elizabeth Gilpin, 21, London, teachers assistant to Caleb Michael Swafford, 20, Bedford, Ind., construction worker
• Marianne Forester Gibson, 55, Manchester, wrapper operator to Marcus Steven Woods, 47, Manchester, self employed
June 1
• Danielle Alexandra Monks, 32, London, ICT to Devin Thomas Monks, 33, London, area director
June 2
• Kelli Ann Searcy, 36, Richmond, line worker to Christopher Lee Robinson, 49, East Bernstadt, production worker
• Krista Jo Marker, 25, Corbin, CSR to Jonathon Paul Everidge, 27, Corbin, CSR
June 3
• Hannah Margaret James, 26, London, student and teacher assistant to Ronald Carl James Jr., 25, Rockingham, N.C., sales assistant
• Janice Hope Huff, 25, London, residential staff to Jaythus Eugene Riley, 24, London, salesman
June 4
• Mary Ann Watkins, 54, East Bernstadt, manager to Michael Gene Collier, 58, London, medical - retired
• Jessica Renee Castle, 35, London, unemployed to Leroy Myers, 43, London, truck driver
• Emily Jo Smith, 20, London, manager to Kaleigh Erin Kinner, 20, London, student
