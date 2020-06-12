May 12

• Jacqueline Diane Buttrey, 25, London, unemployed to Delbert Carl Sizemore, 28, London, Daniel Boone transit driver

• Tiffany Lashae Helton, 29, East Bernstadt, Fed-X driver to Braxton James Deaton, 33, East Bernstadt, supervisor

May 13

• Jani Sue Michael, 47, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Jerry Lester Collier Jr., 38, East Bernstadt, unemployed

• Joy Renee Collins, 27, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Jerry Lester Collier, 70, East Bernstadt, retired

• Latasha Kayetlynn Couch, 22, London, customer care agent to Tyler Dale McQueen, 27, Annville, grocery manager

May 14

• Cody Wayne Whitaker, 29, Wooten, nurse aide to Cameron Dewayne Ross, 20, Parkers Lake, Ky., student

May 15

• Suzannah Elisabeth Zawko, 32, London, personal trainer to Justin Carl Daniels, 33, London, teacher

• Chelsea Marie Bruner, 23, London, student to Caleb Lindsey Lockhart, 22, London, CSR

May 18

• Gabrielle Annett Smith, 23, London, student to Thomas Blake Roberts, 26, Barlow, Ky., student

• Kelli Ann Wilder, 30, East Bernstadt, homemaker to Steven Gregory Shelton, 36, McKee, factory worker

• Angela Marie Warren, 43, Corbin, teacher to Thiery Jean Beauge, 52, Corbin, mechanical engineer

• Gabrielle Michelle Wilson, 38, London, residential staff to Dylan Clay Reed, 26, London, CSR

• Ashley Nicole Peters, 23, London, unemployed to Daniel Travis Hubbard, 29, Oneida, Ky., ABC Automotive

May 19

• Lacey Annette Sizemore, 33, London, disabled to Earl Wagers Jr., 37, London, disabled

• Laura Ann Gambrel, 51, Corbin, R.N. to Christopher Edward Caldwell, 48, Corbin, logger

May 20

• Dawn Adams Simpson, 64, London, homemaker to Carl Edward Meade, 75, London, retired

• Marisa Starlene Robinson, 29, London, CNA to Aaron Dewayne Shelley, 32, London, welder

• Brittany Shay Bowling, 22, Lily, educator to Mason Cole Sherman, 22, London, vet tech

May 21

• Hannah Fay Scholten, 37, Annville, cart pusher and bagger to Michael Anthony Bennett, 34, London, meat clerk

• Joyce Marie Timmons, 26, London, unemployed to Dustin Brian Howard, 35, London, unemployed

May 22

• Allison Page Allen, 19, London, cashier to Dawson Trey Bowling, 19, London, personal shopper

• Amy Michelle Gibbs, 30, London, Laurel Heights to Charles Merlin Dakota Muncy, 24, London, Starr's Liquor

• Kendra Eugena Radford, 27, London, banker to Michael Wesley Walker, 31, London, EMT

• Megan Chasity Lewis, 23, Corbin, student to Ronnie John Michael Nelson, 25, Corbin, lab tech

May 26

• Hannah Michelle Lewis, 29, London, homemaker to Jonathan Scott Caudill, 28, Corbin, order filler

• Kiersten McKenzie Jackson, 22, London, teacher to Jack Charles Caudill, 23, London, teacher

May 27

• Heather Loraine Gussler, 35, London, registration clerk to Richard Gabriel Hammock, 40, London, plant operator

• Tammy Annette Hubbard, 52, London, disabled to Bert Owen Collett, 49, London, self employed

May 28

• Kayla Rochelle Bachman, 34, London, homemaker to Casey Joe Cooper, 31, London, factory worker

• Tammy Sue Weick, 41, Payneville, Ky., treasurer to Jason Scott Graham, 44, Payneville, Ky., chief of police

• Shannon Denise Smith, 39, London, home compliance specialist to Kenny Alan Saylor, 41, London, unemployed

May 29

• Abigail Elizabeth Gilpin, 21, London, teachers assistant to Caleb Michael Swafford, 20, Bedford, Ind., construction worker

• Marianne Forester Gibson, 55, Manchester, wrapper operator to Marcus Steven Woods, 47, Manchester, self employed

June 1

• Danielle Alexandra Monks, 32, London, ICT to Devin Thomas Monks, 33, London, area director

June 2

• Kelli Ann Searcy, 36, Richmond, line worker to Christopher Lee Robinson, 49, East Bernstadt, production worker

• Krista Jo Marker, 25, Corbin, CSR to Jonathon Paul Everidge, 27, Corbin, CSR

June 3

• Hannah Margaret James, 26, London, student and teacher assistant to Ronald Carl James Jr., 25, Rockingham, N.C., sales assistant

• Janice Hope Huff, 25, London, residential staff to Jaythus Eugene Riley, 24, London, salesman

June 4

• Mary Ann Watkins, 54, East Bernstadt, manager to Michael Gene Collier, 58, London, medical - retired

• Jessica Renee Castle, 35, London, unemployed to Leroy Myers, 43, London, truck driver

• Emily Jo Smith, 20, London, manager to Kaleigh Erin Kinner, 20, London, student

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you