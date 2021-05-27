May 14
• Callie Marie Mefford, 24, Annville, CSR to Nathanael Paul Denton, 22, London, surveyor tech
• Alexis Brook Barrett, 21, Barbourville, Conduent to Stephen Dakota Tindle, 22, Barbourville, Wright Construction
• Autumn Lake Asher, 22, London, teacher to Tucker Kane Sharp, 24, East Bernstadt, electrician
May 17
• Laura Ann Jenkins, 35, Corbin, medical lab tech to Billy Douglas Lee Evans II, 46, Corbin, medical lab tech
• Brenda Gail Woods, 44, London, staffing specialist to Douglas Eugene Stolzenbach, 43, London, machine operator
• Carolyn Sue McMahan, 68, London, housewife to Harold Hale, 71, London, retired
• Alisa Gail Delph, 29, London, stay-at-home mom to Dustin Wayne Wagers, 29, London, Flowers Bakery shipping
• Madison Annalee Smith, 18, London, medical assistant to Brandon Jacob Bush, 19, London, county road department
• McKinleigh Grace Rudder, 19, London, preschool assistant teacher to Griffin Tate Chesnut, 21, London, cooler operator
May 19
• Amy Felicia Hopper, 42, Corbin, pharmacy tech to Travis Lee Chandler, 39, Corbin, service tech
• Melissa Ann Donaldson, 40, London, key holder to David Jared Godbey, 32, London, stay-at-home parent
