May 4
• Haleigh Breanna Poynter, 20, London, unemployed to Corey Todd Deaton, 21, London, CSR
• Angela Elaine Rains, 41, Corbin, CSR to Jamie Lynn Hensley, 43, Corbin, maintenance
May 5
• Khristina Ralonda Bowling, 28, McKee, care giver to Wade William Creech, 26, McKee, care giver
• Julianna Laine Hammack, 18, London, Subway to William Scott Fuzie, 19, London, Flowers Bakery
May 6
• Chelsea Renee Jackson, 31, London, gas station attendant to Michael Andrew Demuro Letsche, 33, London, tire tech
• Amanda Lynn Lovell, 29, East Bernstadt, stay-at-home mom to James Franklin Cornett III, 39, East Bernstadt, information technology
May 9
• Hannah Elizabeth Lawson, 22, East Bernstadt, student to Andrew James Martin, 23, Gonzalez, LA, project manager
